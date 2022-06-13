Bethenny Frankel, 51, Shares Sexy New Unfiltered Bikini Photo To Promote Body Positivity

Bethenny Frankel is feeling comfortable in her skin, and the 51-year-old reality icon took to Instagram to share a bikini shot and a few thoughts about body positivity. “Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail,” the Real Housewives of New York alum captioned an Instagram post on June 10, alongside a photo of her wearing a stunning sky-blue bikini with silver details. “I eat whatever I want but I never binge. I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance.”

After sharing the details about her lifestyle, Bethenny got even more personal, detailing her attitude about her body and what she chooses to prioritize. “I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards. I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.” Bethenny completed the post with, “#noglam #nofilter #loveyourself.”

Bethenny’s beautiful poolside photo showcased her at her very best. She looked relaxed, and accessorized with a wide-brimmed sunhat, large sunglasses, and simple earrings and pendant. The new post isn’t Bethenny’s first addressing the inevitable topic of aging. The Skinnygirl Shapewear maven took to Twitter in February to clap back at trolls who were commenting on her appearance.

View Related Gallery Bethenny Frankel: Photos Of The Former 'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Bethenny Frankel Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, After Party, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018 In this embargoed image released on June 5, Bethenny Frankel and her daughter Bryn Hoppy attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022, Santa Monica, California, United States - 05 Jun 2022

“My favorite is people telling me that I’ve aged & that I don’t look how I used to… Ummm yeah, wait…am i doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?” she tweeted on February 13. “Even if I filter myself & get plastic surgery I assume I’m still getting older, not younger right. Or am I bad at math & science?”

Last summer, she took to Instagram with an unfiltered underwear selfie to discuss similar thoughts at age 50. “If I were a ‘filterer I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50,” she wrote in August 2021, adding the hashtags “#zeroglam” and “#zerofilter.”

“Why do I mention this all the time?” she continued. “Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”