Bethenny Frankel Rocks Underwear & Sexy Tank Top From Her Skinnygirl Shapewear Collection — Photo

Bethenny Frankel made the perfect model for the lingerie from her Skinnygirl Shapewear collection.

Bethenny Frankel, 51, is slaying the game sporting sexy looks from her Skinnygirl Shapewear collection on her Instagram Stories (via People). She modeled a stunning black bodysuit topped with a blazer and a gold necklace that highlighted her cleavage as her long legs were bare. She also rocked a white tank top with no bra. She rolled the tank top up so that her stomach was exposed paired with brown shaping briefs that flattered her curves.

“I can’t tell you how many people have commented on this particular Skinnygirl tank,” she said in one of her Instagram Story videos of the white tank top. “It’s a classic, and it’s a good layering piece, it doesn’t dig into you, it doesn’t ride up — so it’s great for under a blazer for work.” It seems she doesn’t need any help with sales but after this sexy fashion show, she’ll likely have even more.

The Real Housewives of New York alum has been blessing the Internet with her body plenty lately. She recently stunned in a palm tree leaf-patterned strapless bikini top and matching bottoms. She accessorized with a fabulous green, white and orange necklace, sun hat and big sunglasses. Plenty of fans and friends loved the look including her man Paul Bernon commented on the Instagram post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Speaking of Paul, many fans were wondering what his and Bethenny’s relationship status is. The Skinnygirl founder recently clarified that she and Paul are in fact engaged. “I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, because we didn’t make an announcement,” she said.

People had suspected that Bethenny may not have been engaged because of how often she wore her ring. Bethenny warned her fans to get used to her not always wearing her ring and that it holds no merit on her relationship status. “I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. Sometimes, I don’t feel that it’s safe. Sometimes, my fingers swell or contract, but I’m doing me,” she added.