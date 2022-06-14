Bethenny Frankel, 51, Rocks Emerald Green Swimsuit After Admitting She Doesn’t Exercise

Bethenny Frankel is looking fab as she debuts her new swimwear collection! The 51-year-old reality star and businesswoman smiled in a beautiful emerald one-piece in front of a tall faux waterfall that cascaded into a pool in an Instagram snapshot she shared on June 14. The swimsuit is from her new five-piece swimwear line available on the Home Shopping Network, which she promoted in the caption of her post. “Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY beautiful,” she wrote before going into more detail about how fans can get their hands on her pieces and reminding them she also has eyewear collections Bethenny Eyewear and Bethenny Sunglasses.

Two one-pieces, two bikini tops, and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms are available in Bethenny’s mix-and-match collection. There are four colors — black, emerald, blue, and red — offered throughout her collection, although not every piece is available in every color. The sizes available range from 2 to 24 and each item costs between $40 and $60. In the new photo, Bethenny rocked the Bethenny Corset 1-piece Tank Swimsuit in Emerald Green. She accessorized it with a pair of oversized black sunglasses from her sunglasses line, a watch, a bracelet, two dainty layered necklaces, and of course, her engagement ring.

The poolside picture came just four days after the former Real Housewives of New York City star shared a vulnerable picture on Instagram. In the photo, she smiled in a blue two-piece next to a crystal-clear pool and got real about her body and her body image. “Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never binge. I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance,” she divulged.

She concluded by opening up about what her body looks like and how she prefers to live. “I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards,” she noted. “I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.”

Bethenny has long been an advocate of self-acceptance and the realities of aging. In February, the businesswoman slammed trolls who were speaking poorly about her appearance. “My favorite is people telling me that I’ve aged & that I don’t look how I used to… Ummm yeah, wait…am i doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?” she tweeted. “Even if I filter myself & get plastic surgery I assume I’m still getting older, not younger right. Or am I bad at math & science?”

In Aug. 2021, the Skinnygirl founder again opened up about the realities of aging and what that meant for her body with an unfiltered selfie in her underwear and bra. “If I were a ‘filterer’ I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter,” she began her raw post. “Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”

Kudos to Bethenny for encouraging women to love their real bodies!