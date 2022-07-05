Julia Roberts Celebrates 20th Anniversary To Hubby Danny Moder With Precious PDA Pic

Happy anniversary to Julia Roberts and Danny Moder! The couple hit a milestone with 20 years of marriage on Monday, July 4. The 54-year-old actress celebrated the special day by posting a sweet photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss to her Instagram. The couple looked absolutely smitten in the throwback photo of the pair smooching!

In the caption of the cute photo, Julia showed that the pair’s relationship was just as strong now as it was when they tied the knot 20 years ago. She captioned the post with “TWENTY” and star emojis, plus hashtags that said “Can’t Stop Smiling” and “Can’t Stop Kissing,” with the corresponding emojis! It should come as no surprise that the pair “can’t stop kissing,” as locking lips is one of the Closer star’s secrets to a successful marriage. She said that “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing” are the keys to a great relationship during an April interview with SiriusXM.

Julia has never shied away from showing her love for her husband throughout their 20-year marriage. When the cinematographer celebrated his 53rd birthday, his wife made a sweet Instagram post for the occasion, where she gushed about her hubby. “You make my world go round,” she wrote. When the couple celebrated their previous anniversary, Julia said that they were “just getting started” after 19 years.

The couple tied the knot back in 2002, and during their 20-year marriage, the pair have had three kids: twin daughters Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 17, and a son Henry, 15. Besides her and Danny celebrating their 20th anniversary, it’s also a very exciting time for their daughters, as they prepare to start college. Julia opened up about the pair going to school in an April interview with Extra. “It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them,” she said.