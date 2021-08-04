Julia Roberts’ Kids: Meet The Oscar Winners 3 Teenagers, Hazel, Henry, & Phinnaeus

Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder have had three kids in their 19-year marriage. Learn more about Julia Roberts’ kids!

Julia Roberts, 53, has been wowing audiences for over 30 years from her breakout role in 1990’s Pretty Woman to more recent hits like 2017’s Wonder. Besides critical acclaim (and an Academy Award win for 2001’s Erin Brockovich), Julia’s film career also brought her love! She met cinematographer Daniel Moder, 52, while the pair worked on her 2000 comedy The Mexican, and the couple got married in 2002, and together they had three children together: Hazel, 16, Phinnaeus, 16, and Henry, 16.

Julia and Danny have two sons and a daughter together, and it seems like they all make a happy family. Their kids have all grown up a lot in the past few years, and they’re all teenagers now! As just about any parent would likely agree, Julia has said that it’s been hard trying to get used to her kids being teenagers. “Danny and I really don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, ‘I’m going to say no, and I’m going to look into it because I don’t even know what we’re talking about,'” she told Oprah Winfrey in a 2018 interview for Harper’s Bazaar. Here’s everything you need to know about Julia Roberts’ kids!

Hazel

Julia and Daniel’s first kids were twins, born in November 2004. Hazel Moder, 16, has grown up quite a bit, and looks just like her mom! Julia’s look-alike daughter made her red carpet debut in July 2021, when she accompanied her dad to the premiere of his movie Flag Day at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked exactly like Julia in an off-white dress and black shoes, with her hair in a ponytail. Besides looks, Hazel does seem like she’s following in her mom’s footsteps to a degree. She made her big screen debut with a tiny role in Julia’s 2016 movie Mother’s Day. She played the “cartwheel kid,” according to her IMDb.

Besides her part in the movie, Julia and Hazel have also bonded over political issues. The actress revealed that she brought her daughter to the 2017 Women’s March in Washington D.C. in an interview with CBS. The Pretty Woman actress explained that she wanted her to understand what ideas and beliefs she has as a woman. “She had a very strong interest in the election, and I think the result was so surprising to her, as it was to many of us. And I felt it was important for her to feel a sense of participating — you know, that you’re not just in your house and this thing has happened,” she said.

Besides hanging on the red carpet together, it seems like Hazel and her dad have a strong bond. The cinematographer posted a selfie of the teen on his Instagram in September 2019 and raved about his little girl. “So lucky this girl is my daughter…and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly,” he wrote in the caption.

Phinnaeus

Like his twin sister Hazel, Phinnaeus Moder is also 16-years-old. While his sister made her film debut a few years ago, it seems like the older Moder son shares interests with his dad. The two were spotted out in matching white t-shirts back in June, and it looks like Phinnaeus is a bit of a skater dude.

Julia Roberts’ kids were actually the reason that she got on Instagram, she told Oprah in a 2018 interview, but the Academy Award-winner rarely posts pictures of her children on the app. Her husband does occasionally share glimpses into the family’s life, and he has shown that he and Phinnaeus have a lot in common. Danny has posted photos of himself catching waves, and he’s also occasionally shared photos of his son on a skateboard. The cinematographer also sometimes shows his great photography skills with photos of his kids, like when he posted a gorgeous shot of Phinnaeus throwing a bottle in the desert in June.

Henry

Three years after they had Hazel and Phinnaeus, Julia gave birth to Henry, 14, in June 2007. Like his brother, most of what we know about Henry comes from his dad’s Instagram posts. Similar to his older brother, it looks like he has also taken an interest in extreme sports. His dad has posted a ton of videos of him shredding it up on his skateboard, just like his older brother. Besides the sick skateboarding shots, Danny has also shared a video of him doing a sweet flip on a trampoline in May 2019. He also called his son “one cool kid” in a July 2018 photo.

With all of Julia Roberts’ kids, it looks like they make for a tight-knit family. Danny has posted photos of all the kids with their mom on a few occasions. He shared a photo of the three surprising Julia on her 50th birthday weekend in 2017. “50 is better with 5. This is the road to the tavern where there is promise and joy. Love you,” he wrote. He also posted a photo of the whole family with their “pretty mama in the middle” in May 2019.