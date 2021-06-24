Julia Roberts’ Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Video of Their Son Henry, 14: Watch

Julia Roberts’ husband of nearly 20 years, Danny Moder, took to Instagram to commemorate the couple’s youngest son’s 14th birthday! Take a look at the rare clip of Henry that Danny shared on social media.

Julia Roberts‘ kiddos are growing up so fast! The Pretty Woman star’s husband, Danny Moder, took to Instagram on June 18 to celebrate the couple’s son, Henry, who turned 14 years old. The video that was shared was totally perfect for the teen’s big day, and featured Henry showing off some pretty incredible skateboarding moves. Just take a look at the video post from Instagram below!

In the clip, Henry could clearly be seen on his skateboard gliding up a ramp. By the time he reached the peak of the slope, he went right into the air and did an amazing turn. The camera then zoomed in on Henry’s face — he looked like the perfect combination of his famous parents! The slow motion video was totally epic, and both Henry and his older brother Phinnaeus, 16, were tagged. Danny and Julia also share daughter Hazel, who is Phinnaeus’ twin.

“Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry,” Danny wrote as the caption alongside the video. It’s very rare, indeed, for either Danny or Julia to share snapshots of their family. The couple is relatively private, and they’ve tried to give their kiddos as normal an upbringing as possible. As such, they try to protect their teenagers and their privacy.

Of course, there are a few times when Danny shares a sweet snap of the whole family, like in the post above! Danny, an Emmy-nominated cinematographer who’s worked on series such as Dead To Me and The Last Tycoon, shared a sweet family photo featuring Julia at the center, surrounded by their three kiddos for Mother’s Day in 2019. “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” he captioned the photo.

Julia, 53, and Danny, 52, met in 2000 on the set of the film The Mexican. Julia and Danny got married in July 2002, following Danny’s divorce from his first wife, Vera Steimberg. The couple will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary in just a matter of weeks. Fans totally love any chance they get to see Julia’s precious family, and they hope to see more in the future!