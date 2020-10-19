Julia Roberts, 52, Rocks The Ultimate Power Suit While Urging Followers To ‘Vote’: ’15 Days To Go’

Julia Roberts took to her Instagram to encourage her over nine million followers to get out and vote, rocking a powerful Christian Siriano suit in a brand new pic! See her outfit and read her important message!

Julia Roberts is the latest celeb to join legions of stars encouraging their fans and social media followers to use their voice and vote in the upcoming November 3rd election. In her October 19th post, the Erin Brockovich Oscar winner, 52, looked absolutely fierce in a black suit with the word “vote” written all over the fabric. The Christian Siriano ensemble made a powerful statement to Julia’s over nine million Instagram followers, but her caption added even more.

“VOTE,” the actress wrote alongside her fierce photo in all capital letters, adding blue heart and red heart emojis. “15 Days to Go,” she added. Julia also included the hashtags “we are in this together,” “early voting,” “challenge accepted,” and even tagged her pal, actress Rita Wilson, too! Rita absolutely loved Julia’s look, and took to the comment section to let her friend know, writing, “Thats the beat [SIC, best] voting outfit I have seen my friend!”

Of course, Julia’s outfit looked fairly familiar to a number of fans — and for good reason. The suit was designed by Christian Siriano, who happened to create singer Lizzo‘s brilliant Billboard Music Awards look, as well. During the October 14 music awards ceremony, Lizzo accepted the Billboard Music Award for Top Song Sales Artist of the year. Upon taking the stage to deliver her speech, all eyes went directly to Lizzo’s dress, which made the same vital, effective statement as Julia’s suit!

But it wasn’t just Lizzo’s dress that left her fans in awe of the inspiring performer. The “Truth Hurts” singer launched into a powerful speech encouraging audiences watching the awards ceremony to vote. “There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed,” she said in her unforgettable speech.

Both Lizzo and Julia lead a long list of entertainers and stars who are using their platforms to educate fans and encourage them to vote. Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin, and so many more celebrities have utilized their social media platforms as a way to get out the word and get out the vote, reminding everyone of the importance of this election. Fortunately, there’s still time to ensure you’re registered to vote.

Sign up and register to vote using the ‘Rock The Vote’ form below!