Lizzo Twerks While Dressed As ‘Auntie Sam’ As She Urges Followers To Vote In Cheeky Video

Lizzo shared an eye-catching video of herself showing off her dance moves while dressed in a patriotic outfit and admitted she’s trying ‘to get y’all to vote’ in the caption.

Lizzo, 32, wants her Instagram followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election and her latest incredible post is hopefully inspiring them to do so! The singer shared a new video of herself dressed in a patriotic outfit that included a loose dark blue blazer over a loose white button-downed shirt that was half open with a striped red, white and blue crop top underneath, on Oct. 13. She also wore a red top hat that had a blue section with silver stars on it and white earrings as she pointed to the camera before impressively showing off her famous twerking moves.

The word “vote” was written across Lizzo’s latest video and her caption for it urged her followers to do the same. “Auntie Sam out here doin what she gotta do to get y’all to vote!-Text LIZZOBEVOTING to 26797 to make sure you’re registered to vote, confirm your polling location, and get reminders for all your elections. #iamavoter,” it read.

Once Lizzo posted the epic video, her fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments. “A party I can get BEHIND,” one follower wrote. “Getting major Ella Fitzgerald vibes with the pinned back hair 😍,” another gushed, referring to the star’s classic short curled look under her hat. “You’re a national treasure!” a third exclaimed.

Lizzo’s latest voting-themed post comes after many other celebs have been taking similar steps by urging people to vote on their own social media pages. Many of them, including Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Kerry Washington, spoke out to potential voters on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day, and encouraged them to either register to vote or to double check their registered to vote for the Nov. 3 election, which has President Donald Trump running for reelection against Joe Biden.

“Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today. The election is November 3,” Taylor said in a video she posted to her Instagram story. “It’s really coming up and I’ve put together a swipe up of resources you can register if you’re a first time voter, check your registration, request an absentee ballot and you can figure out the process of voting early. We need everyone and it is more important than I can possibly say.”

Halsey shared photos of herself with the word “vote” written on her face in red along with the caption, “voter registration day mood”, while Kerry took a different approach when she tricked her followers into thinking a new Scandal movie was coming. “SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info… ” she captioned a clip that showed her character, Olivia Pope, kissing the character of Fitz in a tweet, but when fans clicked on the link, they were brought to Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote site.

