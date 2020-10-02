Lizzo Twerks In Blue See-Through Lingerie For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Once again, Lizzo has proved she is indeed 100% that superstar. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer made her booty pop with an eye-catching cameo at the Savage x Fenty show.

The 2020 Savage x Fenty lingerie show was packed to the brim with star power – from Bella Hadid to Normani to Cara Delevingne to the head of the brand herself, Rihanna – but for one brief moment, all those ladies were outshined when Lizzo took to the stage. The 32-year-old singer didn’t perform any of her hit songs during the show, but she definitely put on a performance while looking amazing in a set of gorgeous blue lingerie. Lizzo danced, strutted, and even twerked during her time in the spotlight.

Lizzo’s involvement in the 2020 event shows how Savage x Fenty aims to be a more inclusive brand for all body types. Rihanna, 32, when speaking to The New York Times in 2018, described the concept behind that year’s fashion show in a way that also doubled as the brand’s mission statement. “Women being celebrated in all forms and all body types and all races and cultures.” She also added how it’s “a shame that women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look.”

Having Lizzo appear in the show is the best way to drive this point home. Plus, why wouldn’t Rihanna want Lizzo to twerk during her fashion show? The “Juice” singer is not afraid to shake what her mamma gave her, and she often adds in a little dash of body positivity when she does. “Every time u walk by a mirror, I want u to hear this,” Lizzo captioned a May 2020 clip of her twerking. “First of all, who told you you could be this cute? B–ch, first of all, who told you could be this cute?” In April, she also shook her booty to an Adele-ified remix of her song, “Good As Hell.”

Though, Lizzo’s twerking has gotten her in trouble in the past – sorta. When Lizzo joined Sean “Diddy” Combs for his April 2020 dance-a-thon – aimed at raising money for the Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund – Lizzo got down to the music and started to make her booty bounce. Diddy, 50, seemingly wasn’t having that. “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” shouted the music icon, rushing into the frame of his Instagram Live session. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family-friendly.”

Many though Diddy disapproved of Lizzo’s twerk, he later explained that he wasn’t objecting to her dancing but to the music playing at the time. “There’s one thing that I want to make clear — my queen, my sister Lizzo,” he said online, “When I stopped the music, it was ‘cause it had a lot of curses in there. Not ‘cause she was twerking, So, let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You are allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record, and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now. So, that’s why I stopped the record.”