Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins 19th Birthday With Adorable Tribute: Photo

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts, 56, is a proud momma! The Oscar winner celebrated her twins Phinnaeus and Hazel Moder‘s 19th birthday on November 28 by sharing a throwback photo of them when they were babies. In the black-and-white family snapshot, Julia sweetly cradled both of her kiddos on her lap as they posed for the camera. “19 [sparkle emoji] There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together,” she captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

Soon after the 56-year-old shared the post with her 11.6 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with well wishes for her children. “Happiest birthday to both of you ! Lots of Love !” one admirer penned, while another added, “Happy Birthdays to you all!!” A third fan couldn’t help but note what a milestone the year is for the twins. “WoW 19 !!!! HB !!!!” they wrote. Julia welcomed Phinnaeus and Hazel with her husband, Daniel Moder, 56, in 2004. They also share a 16-year-old son named Henry Daniel Moder.

Last year, the Ticket to Paradise star also shared a rare throwback photo with the twins to celebrate their 18th birthday. In the photo, Julia held one of her babies up while the other one looked on. “18 Love you,” she captioned the post, along with several star emojis. At the time, many of her followers also took to the comments to gush over the family moment. “Baby grown ups! Happiest of Birthday sweet Hazel and Finn!” one fan penned, while actress Rita Wilson chimed in with, “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!”

Aside from the birthday celebrations, the brunette beauty celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with Daniel on July 4. She once again took to social media to honor the milestone with a PDA-packed photo with her hubby. “21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout,” she captioned the snapshot, along with explosion emojis. Julia married Daniel in 2002 following her previous marriage to Lyle Lovett which took place from 1993 to 1995.

Julia has also shared the trailer for her latest film, Leave the World Behind, via Instagram. The film is out now in select theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 8. “Happy Thanksgiving! Let’s Go. Leave the World Behind In select theaters now,” Julia captioned the trailer on November 23. She stars in the film alongside Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali, and others.