Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel & Finn’s 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photos: ‘Love You’

The Ticket to Paradise star Julia Roberts, 55, officially has two young adult kids, as her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, turned 18 on Nov. 28. “18 Love you,” the brunette beauty captioned the throwback snapshot of her two babies. In the family photo, Julia was pictured holding one of the kids up and gasping in astonishment. She wore a sleeveless dress and had her brunette locks tied up in an effortless, yet chic, updo.

Many of Julia’s 10.4 million followers, including singer Rita Wilson, took to the comments section to wish the twins a happy birthday. “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!”, Rita commented, while celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart added, “Happy birthday kiddos!!!” Some of the Notting Hill star’s fans also chimed in, with one writing, “Finn and Hazel, the most perfect duo.”

Finn and Hazel’s birthday comes exactly one month after Julia took to Instagram to celebrate her own birthday on Oct. 28. “Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday ! My cup runneth over,” the Oscar-winner captioned the sweet selfie. Tom Hanks‘ wife, Rita, also took to the comments section of this post to wish her bestie well on her big day. “Happiest of days Scorpio sistah! Sending you love love love,” she wrote along with a series of pink and red heart emojis.

And just before her 55th birthday, Julia spoke with E! News about her secret to her long marriage. “I always say that same thing and I’m sticking with it,” the romcom actress began. “It’s making out. Lots of making out.” The Pretty Woman star also told the outlet that her idea of paradise is where her family is. “That’s our paradise,” she gushed. “We both feel that way.” Julia has been married to husband, Daniel Moder, 53, for over 20 years. The two tied the knot in 2002, and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4. “TWENTY #can’tstopsmiling #can’tstopkissing,” she captioned a throwback photo of her and Daniel kissing.

Aside from their twin kids, Daniel and Julia also share 15-year-old son, Henry Daniel, together. Last month the mom-of-three sat down with her costar George Clooney, 61, to discuss their film, Ticket to Paradise, and their approach to parenting with PEOPLE. “It’s just the expansion, being together while our lives expand in these beautiful ways,” Julia said of her friendship with her Ocean’s Eleven costar. “We are kind of the same goofy nuts that we’ve always been, and now we have these incredible people and these beautiful families.”

She also added that she’s “so happy” for George, who married Amal Clooney in 2014. The Hollywood hunk also revealed that Julia’s daughter, Hazel, even calls Amal for advice from time-to-time. “It’s also fun to see your kids turning into adults,” George added, while Julia chimed in, “Crazy.”