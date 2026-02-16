Ethan Hawke’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 4 Children, Including Maya Hawke

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Ethan Hawke’s kids are all grown up now, and the father of four couldn’t be more proud of Maya, Levon, Clementine, and Indiana. Though the award-winning actor shares his children from previous relationships, the brood has remained a tight-knit family.

During an August 2018 interview with GQ, the Black Phone actor gushed about fatherhood, noting that having children “gives your life balance.” He added, “That’s the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. Meaning your whole life isn’t just about yourself.”

Ethan’s eldest child, Maya, has made headlines more than once over the years. As a working actress, the Stranger Things cast member followed in her dad’s footsteps, and the two have even worked together. During a September 2023 interview with Variety, the father-daughter duo reminisced about working on their indie film Wildcat. Though Maya was proud to portray a complex role in the movie, the pair acknowledged that they were criticized over nepotism.

“If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair,” Ethan pointed out. “You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re on stage.” Nevertheless, Ethan didn’t hesitate to note that he’s “a nepo dad,” and he is “not embarrassed about it.”

Scroll down to learn more about Ethan Hawke’s four children and what they’re up to now.

Maya Hawke

The highly accomplished actress doesn’t need her dad or mom, Uma Thurman, to advance her career! The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star previously revealed that Ethan helped her get the role in the Quentin Tarantino–directed project. However, she noted that auditions weren’t the single perk she wanted from having a famous family.

“I’m always running decisions by them,” Maya told the Wall Street Journal in July 2019. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business. I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things. Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

Maya was born on July 8, 1998, less than two years after her parents met on the set of Gattaca. Though Uma and Ethan divorced in 2005, they have maintained a close presence in their daughter’s life.

Maya became a breakout star as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, a role she reprised in the show’s fifth and final season, which concluded the hit Netflix series. Beyond Hawkins, she has expanded her film résumé with projects ranging from indie dramas to major studio releases, including her role as Jamie Bernstein in Bradley Cooper‘s Leonard Bernstein drama, Maestro. In addition to working as an actor, Maya is also a singer-songwriter. After releasing her debut single, “To Love a Boy,” in 2019, she went on to release the albums Blush, Moss and 2024’s Chaos Angel, earning praise for her introspective songwriting and indie-folk sound.

In a major personal milestone, Maya married musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding on February 14, 2026 in New York City. The intimate ceremony was held at St. George’s Episcopal Church and attended by close family and friends, including her parents.

Levon Hawke

Ethan and Uma welcomed their second child, Levon, on January 15, 2002. Throughout his young adult years, Levon has expressed an interest in fashion, accompanying his mother to various couture shows.

Like his older sister and parents, Levon has appeared in various film projects. One of his most notable television roles was alongside Tom Holland in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room, which premiered in June 2023.

Clementine Hawke

Ethan shares Clementine with his second wife, Ryan Hawke (née Shawhughes), whom the Sinister actor married in 2008. The spouses welcomed Clementine in July of that year. Though the teen hasn’t made as many public appearances as her half-siblings, Ethan has spoken about his youngest daughter over the years. During a March 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the Dead Poets Society cast member revealed that Clementine wasn’t always impressed with her dad’s film projects.

“My 13-year-old saw the Moon Knight trailer and all of the sudden, my being an actor was real to her,” Ethan told the outlet about Clementine. “She watched it on her phone. She’s like ‘Dad, this looks really good.’ I mean her eyes just went [wide]; she couldn’t believe it. ‘That’s what the kids at school are talking about.’ So. this is the first one that [impressed] her.”

Indiana Hawke

In addition to Clementine, Ethan and Ryan share a second daughter named Indiana, whom they welcomed in July 2011. Indiana isn’t frequently seen out and about with her family, but Maya gave Instagram users a rare glimpse of her younger half-sister in 2020. At the time, the Wildcat actress shared a video to the social media platform that included Indiana singing along with her to the song, “To Live Is to Fly.”