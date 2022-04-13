Watch

Julia Roberts Reveals Why She’s ‘Excited’ For Her Twins, 17, To Go To College

Julia Roberts arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios' "Homecoming", in Los Angeles, CALA Premiere of "Homecoming", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018
Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* George Clooney & Julia Roberts filming "Ticket To Paradise" on the beach at Gold Coast Pictured: George Clooney, Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* George Clooney & Julia Roberts filming "Ticket To Paradise" on the beach at Gold Coast Pictured: George Clooney, Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - Julia Roberts is seen shopping for a hat while vacationing in the suburbs of Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast in Australia.Pictured: Julia RobertsBACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Julia Roberts’ two oldest kids, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are about to go to college and the proud mom called the time in their lives ‘thrilling,’ in a new open and honest interview.

Julia Roberts, 54, is embracing that her two oldest children are soon starting college! The actress and devoted mom revealed that she’s “excited” for her 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, to start their new journey and feels it’s a “fascinating” opportunity for them, in a new interview with Extra.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them,” she told the outlet.

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts is ‘excited’ for her twins to go to college. (Hau Dinh/AP/Shutterstock)

Julia also talked about how her family recently moved to Northern California and explained how that’s affected them. “We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great,” she admitted. “I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy.”

Related Gallery

Julia Roberts Through The Years -- PICS

Roberts Actress Julia Roberts is seen in Universal City, Calif., as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild annual meeting where she accepted the Guild's Achievement Award on behalf of Audrey Hepburn, . Hepburn, the 28th recipient of the award, is at her home in Switzerland where she is recovering from cancer surgery Julia Roberts 1993, Universal City, USA
BRIEF Julia Roberts, star of the movie "Pelican Brief," appears at a news conference in Washington . The movie is based on a novel by John Grisham ROBERTS PELICAN BRIEF, WASHINGTON, USA
JULIA ROBERTS WITH JOHN MALKOVICH JULIA ROBERTS AND JOHN MALKOVICH AT A PRESS CONFERENCE AT BRENTWOOD TV STUDIOS, IVER, ENGLAND, BRITAIN - 1994

In addition to Hazel and Phinnaeus, Julia and her husband Daniel Moder share son Henry, 14. The proud parents sometimes share adorable pics and videos of their brood on social media, especially Daniel, and they always look like they’re having the time of their lives. The sweet husband also gives shout outs to Julia on the platform and often expresses his appreciation for her.

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts at a previous event. (Rune Hellestad/UPI/Shutterstock)

In one memorable post on their 20th wedding anniversary in July 2020, Daniel shared a cozy pic of him and Julia sitting outside and added a loving caption. “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time,” it read.