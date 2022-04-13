Julia Roberts Reveals Why She’s ‘Excited’ For Her Twins, 17, To Go To College

Julia Roberts’ two oldest kids, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are about to go to college and the proud mom called the time in their lives ‘thrilling,’ in a new open and honest interview.

Julia Roberts, 54, is embracing that her two oldest children are soon starting college! The actress and devoted mom revealed that she’s “excited” for her 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, to start their new journey and feels it’s a “fascinating” opportunity for them, in a new interview with Extra.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them,” she told the outlet.

Julia also talked about how her family recently moved to Northern California and explained how that’s affected them. “We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great,” she admitted. “I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy.”

In addition to Hazel and Phinnaeus, Julia and her husband Daniel Moder share son Henry, 14. The proud parents sometimes share adorable pics and videos of their brood on social media, especially Daniel, and they always look like they’re having the time of their lives. The sweet husband also gives shout outs to Julia on the platform and often expresses his appreciation for her.

In one memorable post on their 20th wedding anniversary in July 2020, Daniel shared a cozy pic of him and Julia sitting outside and added a loving caption. “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time,” it read.