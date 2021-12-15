Find Out

Julia Roberts’ Husband: Everything to Know About Daniel Moder & Their 19-Year Marriage

Julia Roberts arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios' "Homecoming", in Los Angeles
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children together. Get to know more abut Daniel as a husband and father here.

Daniel Moder, 52, is widely known as Julia Roberts‘ husband and father to her three children, but there’s a lot more to him than those titles! The talented cinematographer and the popular 54-year-old actress tend to keep a low-profile when it comes to their marriage and family, but there have been public glimpses of their lives over the years, and Daniel’s own background is quite impressive. Find out more about him and his family life with Julia below!

How did Daniel and Julia meet?

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married since 2002. (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Daniel and Julia met on the set of The Mexican in 2000. She was starring in the film and he was part of the camera crew. They hit it off and started dating, which eventually led to them exchanging vows in 2002. Their wedding took place at Julia’s ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

Before marrying Julia, Daniel was married to Vera Steimberg from 1997 until 2002.

Daniel has led a successful career as a cinematographer.

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder at a previous event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

He started off working as a production assistant in the 1995 film Crimson Tide before going on to work on the 1996 drama The Fan. Those jobs led him to work in the camera and electrical department on other films, including The Brave, Enemy Of The State, The Big Tease, and Tuesdays With Morrie. In addition to The Mexican, some of the most popular films he’s worked on are Secret In Their Eyes and Fireflies In The Garden.

His work was recognized when he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his cinematography in the television film The Normal Heart.

He is a devoted father to his three kids.

Daniel and Julia are the parents of daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, 17, and son, Henry Daniel, 14. He often takes to social media to share sweet moments with his kids and Julia, especially on special occasions like birthdays. On Nov. 28, 2021, he celebrated Hazel and Phinnaeus’ 17th birthday with a throwback pic of the two of them and a loving caption. “these rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood,” it read.

Daniel’s dad was a film producer.

Daniel’s mother and father are Mike Moder and Patricia Ann Watz. Mike is known as a film producer and has worked on popular movies such as Beverly Hills Cop and many Perry Mason films. He also worked on the Wild Wild West television series in the 1960s.

He has a college degree.

Daniel Moder, Julia Roberts
Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts during a previous outing. (Beverly News/Shutterstock)

Daniel earned a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1992 after graduating from Santa Monica High School in 1987. He was born and grew up in Los Angeles, CA.