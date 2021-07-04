Julia Roberts Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Rare Photo Of Husband Daniel Moder: ‘Just Getting Started’

Happy anniversary! Julia Roberts posted a sweet selfie alongside hubby Daniel Moder as they hit a beach for the 4th of July, which also marked their 19th year married.

Julia Roberts, 53, is marking nearly two decades with husband Daniel Moder, 52! The Oscar winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with the cinematographer as they hit up a beach for the 4th of July. “19 years. Just getting started!” Julia penned in the caption, proving she’s still so head over heels in love with Daniel!

The Pretty Woman actress was low key in an orange baseball cap, big, black sunglasses and a button down shirt as she wrapped her arm around Daniel in the sweet snap. Moder — who goes by Danny in his personal life — appeared to be rocking wet hair as he covered up with a striped towel, perhaps after a dip in the sea.

The pair met while working on the set of film The Mexican back in 2000, which Daniel served as cinematographer. Julia co-starred in the movie Brad Pitt, which was released the following year (2001). Julia married Daniel at her Taos, New Mexico ranch in 2002, and the couple went on to welcome twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, now 16, as well as son Henry Daniel, 14. Julia was previously married to singer Lyle Lovett, 63, from 1993 – 1995.

Several of Julia’s close friends replied with love in the comments, including Rita Wilson! “Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!” Tom Hanks‘ wife wrote. “Love this love!! Happy anniversary!!” a fun gushed, while another follower added, “Awww! Happy anniversary!! Sending lots of love.”

Julia and Daniel have continued their working relationship across several films, including 2015’s Secret in Their Eyes with Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Danny once again was cinematographer). “If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she explained of their successful marriage and working relationship in an interview with PEOPLE. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful,” the Erin Brockovich actress also said at the time.