See Pic

Julia Roberts Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Rare Photo Of Husband Daniel Moder: ‘Just Getting Started’

Julia Roberts & Daniel Moder
Shutterstock
Julia Roberts arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios' "Homecoming", in Los Angeles, CALA Premiere of "Homecoming", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Julia Roberts wears a personalized 'Barack Obama' face mask while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Julia Roberts carries a baggy of her dog's waste while wearing no mask and mechanic coveralls as she takes dogs for a walk in Malibu during the COVID-19 Safer At Home order.Pictured: Julia RobertsBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julia Roberts In Verona On The Set For The "Calzedonia" Commercial. 30 May 2019 Pictured: Julia Roberts In Verona On The Set For The "Calzedonia" Commercial. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA433280_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Happy anniversary! Julia Roberts posted a sweet selfie alongside hubby Daniel Moder as they hit a beach for the 4th of July, which also marked their 19th year married.

Julia Roberts, 53, is marking nearly two decades with husband Daniel Moder, 52! The Oscar winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with the cinematographer as they hit up a beach for the 4th of July. “19 years. Just getting started!” Julia penned in the caption, proving she’s still so head over heels in love with Daniel!

The  Pretty Woman actress was low key in an orange baseball cap, big, black sunglasses and a button down shirt as she wrapped her arm around Daniel in the sweet snap. Moder — who goes by Danny in his personal life — appeared to be rocking wet hair as he covered up with a striped towel, perhaps after a dip in the sea.

The pair met while working on the set of film The Mexican back in 2000, which Daniel served as cinematographer. Julia co-starred in the movie Brad Pitt, which was released the following year (2001). Julia married Daniel at her Taos, New Mexico ranch in 2002, and the couple went on to welcome twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, now 16, as well as son Henry Daniel, 14. Julia was previously married to singer Lyle Lovett, 63, from 1993 – 1995.

Several of Julia’s close friends replied with love in the comments, including Rita Wilson! “Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!” Tom Hanks‘ wife wrote. “Love this love!! Happy anniversary!!” a fun gushed, while another follower added, “Awww! Happy anniversary!! Sending lots of love.”

Julia and Daniel have continued their working relationship across several films, including 2015’s Secret in Their Eyes with Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Danny once again was cinematographer). “If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she explained of their successful marriage and working relationship in an interview with PEOPLE. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful,” the Erin Brockovich actress also said at the time.