Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Make Out In Rare PDA Photo For 21st Anniversary: ‘True Love’

It’s been 21 years since Julia Roberts, 55, and Danny Moder, 54, married, and the love between them hasn’t wavered. Julia shared a rare PDA photo that featured the Steel Magnolias star and her husband passionately kissing. “21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Julia and Danny got married on the Fourth of July in 2002. They wed in a private ceremony at her New Mexico ranch after meeting in the set of The Mexican two years prior. They have three children together: twins Finn and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 16.

Julia’s PDA photo is right in line with what the Oscar winner says is the key to a lasting marriage. When asked about successful marriage advice when promoting her 2022 movie Ticket to Paradise, the rom-com queen told E! News, “I always say that same thing and I’m sticking with it. It’s making out. Lots of making out.”

The Runaway Bride star is one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses, but she’s made it a priority to put her family first. “When I’m not working, [being at home] is my full-time job,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”

She added, “It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

In between raising her kids and spending time with her husband, Julia does have exciting projects coming down the line. She’s reuniting with Homecoming creator Sam Esmail for the upcoming film Leave the World Behind, which also stars Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon. Julia is gearing up to film the thriller Little Bee as well.