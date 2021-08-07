Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Snuggle Up On Rare Date Night In NYC – PDA Photo

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder packed on PDA, including sweet hand holding, while walking in the Big Apple after enjoying dinner at Amali restaurant.

Julia Roberts, 53, and husband Danny Moder, 52, kicked off their weekend with a fun dinner date in New York City on Aug. 6 and looked so in love! The couple held hands while walking down the streets of Manhattan after enjoying a romantic meal at Amali restaurant. Julia wore a black long-sleeved long dress and black sandals while Danny showed off a dark blue short-sleeved button-down shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

They also both stayed safe by wearing face masks. Julia’s had a floral design while Danny’s was a solid royal blue. The actress‘ wavy hair was also down with her look and she added dark-framed glasses that went perfectly with her outfit.

Julia and Danny’s recent outing comes just a couple of weeks after they were photographed holding hands during an evening walk on July 27. They were joined by their adorable dog and wore light casual outfits, including a long-sleeved black button-down top and jeans for Julia and a red T-shirt and jeans for Danny. She also added checkered slip-on shoes to her look while he wore flip-flop style sandals.

Before their summer hangouts, Julia and Danny celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4. The Pretty Woman star took to Instagram to share a cuddly photo of the two of them in honor of the special occasion and added a sweet caption to go along with it. “19 years. Just getting started!” it read.

Julia and Danny were married in Taos, New Mexico back in 2002 and are the parents of 16-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter and son Henry Daniel, 14. Although their kids tend to be out of the spotlight most of the time, Hazel made an appearance with Danny at the Cannes Film Festival last month. They father-daughter duo attended the premiere of his film, Flag Day, and posed for lovely photos together.