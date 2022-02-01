See Pic

Julia Roberts Sends Love To Husband Danny Moder On 53rd B-day: ‘You Make My World Go Round’

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder
News Writer

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star celebrated her cinematographer husband of nearly two decades on his special day.

Happy belated birthday to Daniel ModerThe 53-year-old cinematographer’s wife Julia Roberts54, celebrated her husband’s latest trip around the sun with a sweet Instagram post on Monday January 31. The Erin Brockovich star posted a sweet photo of her hubby soaking in some rays, while on a tropical vacation along with her sweet message to Daniel, wishing him the happiest birthday.

The photo featured Daniel rocking a swim shirt, while holding onto a surfboard, as the sun beat down. He looked like he’d just finished up catching some waves and was getting ready to go back for more, with his wet hair. “Happy Everything,” the star wrote with cake, present and lightning emojis. “You make my world go round.” Some of Julia’s famous friends even chimed in to wish Daniel a happy birthday. Rita Wilson dropped a comment to celebrate his special day on behalf of herself and her husband, Tom Hanks. “Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses!” she wrote.

Speaking of tropical vacations, Julia and Danny celebrated the holidays with a warm getaway to Australia with their twin daughters Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and their son Henry, 14. While down under, Julia looked stunning during a beach day, when she was spotted rocking a hot pink one-piece bathing suit. During her stay in Australia (where she was also filming Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney), Julia was also seen out and about with Daniel running errands in a more casual look.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder stunned at the 66th annual Emmy Awards. ( Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts Through The Years -- PICS

Through 19 years of marriage, the Academy Award-winning actress and her husband seem so in love with each other! The pair celebrated their 19th anniversary in July 2021, and Julia commemorated the occasion with a special Instagram photo of the pair. She wrote that even after almost two decades together, the couple were “Just getting started!” Through the summer, the two were seen having plenty of romantic outings together. From passionate date nights out on the town to low-key morning dog walks, the two have shown that their marriage is just as passionate as ever.

 