Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family

Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia.

Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.

Julia was stunning as ever in the classic one-piece, which featured a low scoop-neck for a touch of cleavage. Black sunglasses and a trucker hat completed the look, along with a messy bun. After getting some time in the sun, she threw on a breezy blue cover-up before heading off with Danny, their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 14.

The Notting Hill actress has been in Australia filming her new movie Ticket To Paradise with George Clooney. The film, which also stars Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, follows a pair of college grads as they adventure to Bali after getting their degrees. When one of them falls in love with a local, her divorced parents (Julia and George) swoop in to try and stop her from making a huge mistake. It’s set to be released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 21, 2022.

Julia Roberts spent Christmas in Australia, where she is currently filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’ with pal George Clooney. (Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock)

It looks like the duo — who previously worked together on the Ocean’s franchise, the film Money Monster, and more has been having a blast while filming. Proving she loves a prank, the Pretty Woman star crashed George’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film The Tender Bar on Dec. 16. Julia slid into the frame while Jimmy was asking George’s young co-star Daniel Ranier, 10, a question, surprising the host.

“Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said while the Batman & Robin star hardly budged. While she certainly looked radiant in her sleeveless, white frock, George pretended like he couldn’t see the star before she slowly moved off-screen. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” Jimmy laughed.