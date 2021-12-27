Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In A Blue Floral Blouse While Out With Her Husband & 3 Kids

Julia Roberts looked effortlessly beautiful while running errands with her family in Sydney, Australia on Monday, Dec. 27.

Julia Roberts, 54, appears to be enjoying the warm weather in Sydney, Australia. The gorgeous actress made that pretty clear when she emerged in the city on Monday, Dec. 27, wearing a blue floral blouse by Rixo, while smiling from ear to ear.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Julia can be seen running errands with her husband, Danny Moder, 52, and their three children, Hazel, 17, Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14. Her top, which clung to her amazing figure and costs $227, had puffed and layered sleeves, as well as a deep V-neck design.

Julia paired the blouse with white shorts, a pair of flat flip flops, and sunglasses. It doesn’t appear to be very sunny in Sydney today, but the temperature is in the low 60s, so Julia was prepared for the sun in case it came out.

As for Danny, he wore a denim shirt with navy pants, while adding a green beanie and black flip flops to his look. And their children kept things casual, as each kid wore a t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Julia is currently in Australia filming her new movie, Ticket to Paradise, with George Clooney. In the film, they play a divorced couple who travel to Bali and try to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married. Billie Lourd stars as Dever’s best friend, who travels with her to Bali, where she decides to marry a local. The project is being filmed entirely in Queensland.

This new sighting comes just days after Julia was spotted in a hot pink swimsuit while celebrating the holidays with her family.