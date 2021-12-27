See Pics

Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In A Blue Floral Blouse While Out With Her Husband & 3 Kids

Shutterstock
Julia Roberts 1991 Golden Globes Julia Roberts at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards . Photo by Berliner Studio/BEImages
Roberts Actress Julia Roberts is seen in Universal City, Calif., as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild annual meeting where she accepted the Guild's Achievement Award on behalf of Audrey Hepburn, . Hepburn, the 28th recipient of the award, is at her home in Switzerland where she is recovering from cancer surgery Julia Roberts 1993, Universal City, USA
BRIEF Julia Roberts, star of the movie "Pelican Brief," appears at a news conference in Washington . The movie is based on a novel by John Grisham ROBERTS PELICAN BRIEF, WASHINGTON, USA
JULIA ROBERTS WITH JOHN MALKOVICH JULIA ROBERTS AND JOHN MALKOVICH AT A PRESS CONFERENCE AT BRENTWOOD TV STUDIOS, IVER, ENGLAND, BRITAIN - 1994 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Julia Roberts looked effortlessly beautiful while running errands with her family in Sydney, Australia on Monday, Dec. 27.

Julia Roberts, 54, appears to be enjoying the warm weather in Sydney, Australia. The gorgeous actress made that pretty clear when she emerged in the city on Monday, Dec. 27, wearing a blue floral blouse by Rixo, while smiling from ear to ear.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Julia can be seen running errands with her husband, Danny Moder, 52, and their three children, Hazel, 17, Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14. Her top, which clung to her amazing figure and costs $227, had puffed and layered sleeves, as well as a deep V-neck design.

Julia Roberts at the ‘Ben is Back’ premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Sept. 8, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Julia paired the blouse with white shorts, a pair of flat flip flops, and sunglasses. It doesn’t appear to be very sunny in Sydney today, but the temperature is in the low 60s, so Julia was prepared for the sun in case it came out.

Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* George Clooney & Julia Roberts filming "Ticket To Paradise" on the beach at Gold Coast Pictured: George Clooney, Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - Julia Roberts is seen shopping for a hat while vacationing in the suburbs of Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast in Australia.Pictured: Julia RobertsBACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

As for Danny, he wore a denim shirt with navy pants, while adding a green beanie and black flip flops to his look. And their children kept things casual, as each kid wore a t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Julia Roberts walks to the Malibu Town Carnival Fair with her kids Phinnaeus, Hazel & Henry Moder on Sept. 3, 2015. (splashnews)

Julia is currently in Australia filming her new movie, Ticket to Paradise, with George Clooney. In the film, they play a divorced couple who travel to Bali and try to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married. Billie Lourd stars as Dever’s best friend, who travels with her to Bali, where she decides to marry a local. The project is being filmed entirely in Queensland.

This new sighting comes just days after Julia was spotted in a hot pink swimsuit while celebrating the holidays with her family.

 