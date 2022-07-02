Elon Musk & Sons Griffin, 18, & Triplets Kai, Damian, & Sax, 15, Meet Pope Francis: Rare Photo

On Father’s Day, Elon Musk tweeted, “I love my kids so much.” Then he took a 10-day hiatus from the social media platform, his longest break since October 2017, per The Wall Street Journal. But on Friday July 1, the Tesla billionaire returned to Twitter with another post involving his children — specifically his sons Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Damian, & Sax, 15, whom Elon shares with his first wife Justine Wilson. Sharing a snap of the five family members posing with Pope Francis, Elon wrote, “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”

Griffin also has a twin sibling who was born Xavier. However, one day after Xavier’s 18th birthday on April 18, 2022, Xavier filed to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson to reflect their new gender identity as a female. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife in June, state that Vivian filed for the change because of “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon also has two children with singer Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher). The singer gave birth to their son X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) on May 4, 2020. Almost two years later, Grimes surprised fans by revealing she and Elon secretly welcomed another child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate on Dec. 2021. Grimes noted she goes by “Y,” opposite their son’s “X.”

Meanwhile, Elon recently spoke out in defense of his ex Amber Heard and her former husband Johnny Depp in response to a social media post criticizing the former couple’s recent defamation trial, which Johnny won.

Podcast host Lex Fridman tweeted on May 27, “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.” Elon replied, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”