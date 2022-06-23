Amber Heard Does Her Own Grocery Shopping In The Hamptons After Losing Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard was seen picking up her groceries from the high-end store Citarella in Southampton, New York on Wednesday, June 22. The 36-year-old actress was seen chatting at the fish counter in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. She was dressed very subtly in a white button-down and a gray pair of sweatpants, as she shopped, weeks after the verdict came in for the defamation trial against her ex Johnny Depp, 58.

As she shopped, Amber mostly kept to herself, an eyewitness told Page Six. It sounded like her shopping was pretty standard, as Cheerios and soda could be seen in her cart. “She was very unassuming,” they explained. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.” Since the trial ended, The Rum Diary star has been seen out and about on a few occasions. She was also seen hitting up the popular bargain store TJ Maxx less than a week ago.

At the beginning of June, the jury ruled in favor of Amber’s ex-husband in the six-week-long defamation trial. The jury found that the actress had defamed Johnny in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $10 million in damages. Since the trial, a spokesperson for Amber has said that she plans to appeal the decision.

Since the long-awaited decision, Amber sat down for an in-depth interview with Savannah Guthrie, where she spoke about the outcome of the trial. She also said that she understood why the jury ruled in favor of Johnny. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him,” she said. “How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.” Amber is also reportedly in talks to write a tell-all book about her relationship with Johnny.