Kate Hudson Models Tiny White Bikini Before Slipping Into A Sexy LBD: Video

Kate Hudson is heating up her Instagram page. The 43-year-old actress took to the platform on June 21 to promote the high fashion shoe brand Stuart Weitzman and she flaunted her fit figure while doing it. The toned mother of three showcased the versatility of a pair of heels by the brand by showing followers how to wear them in a “summer quick change”, which consisted of switching the shoes from a poolside look to pairing them with a little black dress. It also meant starting off in a bikini, which revealed the Something Borrowed actress’ solid abs and strong legs.

In the first part of the video, Kate posed in a white bikini, which consisted of high-waisted bottoms and a strapped top. She leaned against a white wall as natural light hit her right side, sticking out her legs to elongate them. She posed in a strappy silver heel by Stuart Weitzman which had two sparkling bows fastened across the top of her feet.

The second part of the video featured Kate switching over the look to nighttime, so she playfully stepped into a gorgeous black dress that clung to her famous frame beautifully. After she put the dress on, she playfully smiled at and away from the camera before taking it off to reveal her glowing skin underneath once more. “From bikini to LBD. Perfect shoe for a summer quick change,” Kate captioned the fun video.

It’s clear the Fool’s Gold actress takes care of her body, and she’s even brought fans into some of her workout routines. In 2021, she posted a video of her home workout routine, which consisted of serious planks in which her feet were held up by stirrups hanging from the ceiling. “She’s starting to wake up!” Kate began the post, also tagging her trainer Brian Nguyen, who was there cheering her on while the video was being filmed. “Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out,” she continued.

As she noted, Kate has three kids: Rani Rose, 3, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 35, and sons Bingham, 10, and Ryder, 18, who she had with Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson, respectively. On Father’s Day, she paid tribute to some of the dads in her life. Her first Father’s Day post was dedicated to Danny. Alongside a video consisting of several snapshots of Danny posing with Rani, the actress said, “Happy Fathers Day to one amazing Daddy. We love you so much!”

In a second Instagram post, the daughter of Goldie Hawn wished her stepdad (and the man who raised her) Kurt Russell a wonderful day as well. “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day,” she wrote with a throwback photo of the duo cuddling up.