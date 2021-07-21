Kate Hudson, 42, Looks Toned While Showing Off Her Flexibility With Some ‘Crazy’ Hip Rotations

Kate Hudson has opened up about working on her flexibility, revealing you have to ‘be kind to your body’. Watch the video!

Kate Hudson, 42, has shared a glimpse inside her fitness routine! The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress posted a series of clips to Instagram on July 21, revealing she was working on her flexibility through stretching. “Hip rotations have always been crazy tight for me! I’ve been doing this move and it’s starting to give me more movement! Feels sooooooo good to be able to do this better,” she wrote, adding, “Still a way to go. This is a fun move to try at home. You can put a shoe on your foot too. A little bit harder when it’s a light shoe! Try it. Let me know if you could figure it out! Don’t hurt yourself. Be kind to you body!!!”

In the clip, the Almost Famous star showed off her toned figure in a black crop top and matching bike shorts. The blonde beauty laid on a green yoga mat as she performed the exercises and lifted an ankle weight on her foot. She also recently showed off intense at-home core workout, using stirrups hanging from her ceiling to hold her feet up as she demonstrated a plank position. In another clip, she expertly displayed a crouch style exercise as she alternated kicking each leg out out and arm back.

“She’s starting to wake up!” Kate began the caption on the fitness post, tagging her trainer Brian Nguyen. “Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out,” she added, referencing her three children Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 35, and sons Bingham, 9, and Ryder, 17. “Time to balance that SH#! OUT!”

The Golden Globe winner has been living her best life on a European getaway to Greece with her kids and her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell! She posted up a storm from the glam vacation, which heavily featured some gorgeous scenery and beaches. Kate also stunned in a brown-and-nude block striped bikini.