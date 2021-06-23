Kate Hudson, 42, Laughs It Up While Rocking Tiny Green Bikini On the Beach In Greece

Kate Hudson seemed to have so much fun in the sun in recent photos that were captured of the beloved actress frolicking on the beach with her family during their Greece vacation. Check out the new photos!

Kate Hudson is still having the time of her life with her family in Greece! The gorgeous How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress, 42, was photographed by the Mediterranean Sea on June 23, were she positively beamed and looked like the picture of summertime fun. Kate was joined by her family, including partner Danny Fujikawa and their precious two-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. You can see the photos here!

While basking in the sun and enjoying the sand and surf, Kate fashioned the perfect little swimsuit. The Oscar nominated actress sported a tiny, olive green two-piece, which featured a clasp in the back and thin straps. Kate looked truly radiant, and even donned her hair in a towel to dry it off while popping open a bottle of bubbly!

There’s really no denying that Kate and her loved ones are truly living it up on their Grecian getaway. Kate, who loves to share snapshots from her life on Instagram, has shared quite a few photos from the trip already. In fact, on June 22, Kate took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her “family time” with Danny and her kiddos.

Among the images were photos of sweet Rani posing alongside Kate’s nine-year-old son Bingham, as well as a few snaps of Kate in another little beach number. One photo featured Kate jumping into the water, while another showed the result — Kate and Danny standing on a rock and waving back at the camera!

Ever since landing in Greece, Kate has fashioned some looks that really show off her Grecian goddess style. On June 17, she showed off another great look, featuring the star in a bikini with a flowing kimono-style coverup. Kate’s best accessory for the outfit? Well it was obviously the bottles of wine she carried in each of her hands! We cannot wait to see more photos from Kate’s family vacation in the near future!