Kate Hudson, 42, Swims In String Bikini & Enjoys 'Family Time' With Kids & BF Danny Fujikawa





Kate Hudson shared a slew of photos to Instagram, which chronicled some fun days in the summer sun with her adoring family! See what the beloved actress shared to her social media account.

Kate Hudson looks like she’s having the time of her life while on vacation with her family in Greece! The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days alum, 42, took to Instagram on June 22 to share a series of images she snapped during her family’s trip, and they were full of sweet and fun moments. The first snap of Kate was a selfie with her nine-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The mother-son duo looked super cute cuddled up together. A second image in the post featured Bingham and Kate’s daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa, two-year-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, at the beach. The two siblings were captured during a candid moment, where they stood by the shoreline and looked absolutely adorable.

One photo captured Kate jumping into the crystal aquamarine water. A few photos later, Kate and Danny could be seen waving back at the camera while standing on a rock! The photos that Kate shared were absolutely too sweet for words. In lieu of lengthy caption, Kate simply added the words “Family time,” alongside her carousel post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Kate and her loved ones seem like they have been thoroughly enjoying their time on their fabulous getaway. The actress has been sharing a lot of photos from the trip to her social media profile, showcasing all of the amazing memories that she her youngsters are creating at the beach and more. Of course, Kate seems like she’s having the most fun of all!

One of her firsts posts upon getting to their tropical destination featured Kate walking along the beach with two bottles of wine! She held one bottle in each hand and truly looked like a Grecian goddess in her two-piece and kimono-style cover-up. Hopefully, fans will get to see more fun snapshots from her trip in the near future!