Kate Hudson Rocks Strapless Blue Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun In Greece With Daughter Rani Rose, 2

Kate Hudson was having fun taking pics of her family, including her partner Danny Fujikawa and adorable daughter Rani Rose, while spending time under the sun on the Greek island of Skiathos this weekend.

Kate Hudson, 42, took in the joys of the sunny weather in Greece by spending time at a beach on June 19. The actress hung out on the island of Skiathos with her partner Danny Fujikawa and two of her three children, including daughter Rani Rose, 2, whom she shares with Danny, and son Bingham, 9, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, 43, and showed off her toned physique in a strapless blue bikini. She also wore white-framed sunglasses that went perfectly with the swimsuit choice.

Kate was photographed walking along the sand with her brood and stopping to take photos of them with a camera. Little Rani looked cute as a button in a light pink one-piece bathing suit with red hearts all over it and Bingham wore only dark blue swim shorts with multi-colored patterns on them. Danny was also spotted sitting down while shirtless and wearing pink shorts. At one point, Kate also wrapped a long white skirt around her waist during the fun outing.

Kate’s latest family outing comes just one day after she made headlines for wearing a black bikini while hanging out with her mom Goldie Hawn, 75, in the same area of Greece. Goldie also showed off a one-piece bathing suit under a green floral coverup and added a light-colored visor to keep the sun’s rays at bay. The look-alike ladies were standing next to each other while getting ready for a boating trip and appeared happy and comfortable.

When Kate’s not enjoying beach trips with her family, she’s posing for bikini selfies on social media. In Apr., she shared several makeup-free snapshots that showed her posing in a nude-colored Fabletics bikini while standing in front of an exercise bike. She had her long blonde hair down in one pic while holding it up in the others, and gave a cheeky smile to the camera.

The epic photos received a great response from followers who seemed to love how natural she looked. “I love that you don’t photoshop your body pictures. Thank you for showing the public it’s ok and beautiful to be natural,” one follower wrote.