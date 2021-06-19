See Pics

Kate Hudson Rocks Strapless Blue Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun In Greece With Daughter Rani Rose, 2

Kate Hudson Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors
New Orleans, LA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kate Hudson films scenes for 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon' at a New Orleans strip club. The film is described as a girl with unusual powers escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans. Kate is seen with many temporary tattoos for the scene. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018.
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Kate Hudson was having fun taking pics of her family, including her partner Danny Fujikawa and adorable daughter Rani Rose, while spending time under the sun on the Greek island of Skiathos this weekend.

Kate Hudson, 42, took in the joys of the sunny weather in Greece by spending time at a beach on June 19. The actress hung out on the island of Skiathos with her partner Danny Fujikawa and two of her three children, including daughter Rani Rose, 2, whom she shares with Danny, and son Bingham, 9, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, 43, and showed off her toned physique in a strapless blue bikini. She also wore white-framed sunglasses that went perfectly with the swimsuit choice.

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose
Kate Hudson relaxing on a beach in Greece with her daughter Rani Rose. (BACKGRID)

Kate was photographed walking along the sand with her brood and stopping to take photos of them with a camera. Little Rani looked cute as a button in a light pink one-piece bathing suit with red hearts all over it and Bingham wore only dark blue swim shorts with multi-colored patterns on them. Danny was also spotted sitting down while shirtless and wearing pink shorts. At one point, Kate also wrapped a long white skirt around her waist during the fun outing.

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson showing off her fit figure in a blue bikini. (BACKGRID)

Kate’s latest family outing comes just one day after she made headlines for wearing a black bikini while hanging out with her mom Goldie Hawn, 75, in the same area of Greece. Goldie also showed off a one-piece bathing suit under a green floral coverup and added a light-colored visor to keep the sun’s rays at bay. The look-alike ladies were standing next to each other while getting ready for a boating trip and appeared happy and comfortable.

When Kate’s not enjoying beach trips with her family, she’s posing for bikini selfies on social media. In Apr., she shared several makeup-free snapshots that showed her posing in a nude-colored Fabletics bikini while standing in front of an exercise bike. She had her long blonde hair down in one pic while holding it up in the others, and gave a cheeky smile to the camera.

The epic photos received a great response from followers who seemed to love how natural she looked. “I love that you don’t photoshop your body pictures. Thank you for showing the public it’s ok and beautiful to be natural,” one follower wrote.