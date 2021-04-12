Kate Hudson, 41, Stuns In A Nude Bikini & Shows Off Makeup-Free Complexion — See Pics

Kate Hudson slayed in an athletic bikini on Instagram, letting her natural beauty shine in the makeup-free pics as she modeled the new, nude two-piece.

Anyone else ready to hit the pool? Kate Hudson just proved that the best model for Fabletics is herself! The actress, who cofounded the affordable workout gear company, showed off one of the new bikinis from the active swim line, posing in a variety of angles for a full look at the two-piece. The Deepwater Horizon star, who turns 42 next week, revealed her incredible abs and toned legs in the nude swimwear.

The mother of three revealed her incredible abs and toned legs in the peachy-nude Gabriella “swimsuit bra” and matching high-cut bottoms. Her fans and famous friends were fawning over the April 11 look, which she called “sweet.” Juliette Lewis wrote, “Omg I LOVVVVE THIS” and added fire emojis. Irina Shayk just dropped the fire emojis. No words necessary!

Some fans praised Kate for not retouching her photos. “I love that you don’t photoshop your body pictures. Thank you for showing the public it’s ok and beautiful to be natural,” one admirer commented. Kate’s brother, Splitting Up Together star Oliver Hudson was actually the only person who didn’t have positive things to say. “I don’t like this.. this isn’t appropriate for me to look at. Can you please be more considerate of me when posting. Thanks..” he joked.

Unfortunately for Oliver, this was the second time in one week that Kate posted hot bikini photos. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days alum sizzled in a tie-dye string bikini on April 6 and she was practically glowing. The photos showed Kate twirling around in a gauzy coverup skirt with the biggest smile on her face.