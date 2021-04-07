Kate Hudson, 41 & Mom Of Three, Looks Incredible In Tie-Dye Bikini — Pics

Kate Hudson looked super cute in a tie-dye two-piece she debuted in a new post on Instagram! Check out the mother-of-three wearing the bikini with major ‘cotton candy’ vibes.

Kate Hudson was more than ready for a springtime swim in her latest post to Instagram! The stunning actress and mother-of-three, 41, took to the social media platform on April 6 to show off her cute new two-piece, which looked like the epitome of the spring season. In the first snap from the carousel post, Kate twirled around in a sheer, high-waisted peasant skirt with the bikini on underneath.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days alum opted to go makeup free and pulled her hair up in a messy bun atop her head. The second photo featured a mirror selfie that Kate snapped, showing off the full look. The tie-dye two-piece featured warm colors of blue and pink, and the string bikini top looked super cute on Kate!

“My girl [Sara Foster] giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it. Love you,” she captioned the images. Kate also tagged her gal pal, Sara, in the photo, as well as the Summer Salt swimsuit collection the two-piece comes from!

Fans absolutely loved Kate’s post, and took to the comment section to offer her plenty of compliments. “Omg, I love you,” her friend Sara wrote. Songwriter Sarah Hudson told Kate that she looked positively “snatched,” in the two photos. And fashion designer Rachel Zoe left a string of fire emojis, noting that Kate’s post was straight “fire.”

Kate has always looked absolutely gorgeous in anything that she’s fashioned. Since having three kiddos — Ryder Robinson, 17, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2 — Kate has been incredibly focused on her health and wellbeing. She’s even partnered with Fabletics to show fans just how important health and fitness is to her! She really gave us the spring vibes we needed to head into the season with her latest two-piece post. We cannot wait to see what she shares next.