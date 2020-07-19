Gallery
7 Pregnant Stars Showing Off Baby Bumps In Bikinis: Kate Hudson, Nikki Bella & More

Tori Spelling Tori Spelling and family at the beach in Malibu, Los Angeles, America - 30 May 2011
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson shows off her huge baby bump in a neon yellow two-piece bikini while swimming in the pool with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and other friends at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California on Saturday. Kate did some aqua aerobics in the pool for about a half hour before everyone went swimming together, ate brunch, drank, played games, and just relaxed by the pool for the entire afternoon Saturday. Kate and Danny spent the entire weekend their group of friends at the resort. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other and displayed a lot of PDA throughout the weekend. The two looked very much in love and excited with each other. They hung out at the pool, hit the spa, and ate mostly. Kate always seemed to be tending to her pregnancy cravings. Saturday night the expecting couple went to town and had dinner at a local restaurant. 28 Jul 2018 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA258058_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Hilary Duff shows off her growing baby bump while on the beach in Malibu with boyfriend Matthew Koma. The couple head out for a walk holding hands and spent some time cuddling on the beach. Hilary announced she is expecting a baby girl with Koma in June whom she has reportedly been dating since 2017. The 30 year old former Disney star proudly displayed her growing bump in a green mismatched bikini. The couple are clearly enjoying the babymoon and could be seen sharing a sweet cuddle by the sea. Pictured: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

Being pregnant is no reason to stop wearing a bikini! These expecting celeb moms have proven that baring your baby bump is totally in style.

Celebrity moms like Shay Mitchell, Nikki Bella, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson and many more have shown off their au-natural baby bumps in bikinis and lingerie over the years. These women have proven that you don’t have be afraid to show some skin while pregnant, and they all looked SO fierce doing it. Whether it’s at the beach or in an Instagram selfie, we rounded up some of the best pics of pregnant celebs in two-pieces.

Nikki actually wore a lingerie set to show off her baby bump in June 2020. The first-time-mom-to-be was just a month and a half away from her due date at the time, and her belly had REALLY popped. She posed from the side and took a mirror selfie, to show her full stomach, and fans raved over how incredible she looked. Nikki has really embraced her changing body during pregnancy — and we love to see it!

Meanwhile, Hilary showed off her fully pregnant stomach while hitting the beach in a sexy two-piece. She cradled her stomach while hanging out on the sand, and kept stylish by adding sunglasses to the ensemble. She also pulled her hair back into a top knot for a casually messy, beachy-look. Hilary is a mom of two and she looked absolutely amazing with her au-natural bump on full display for the beach rip.

Eva Longoria was just a few months along when she showed off her pregnant bikini body on the beach in Greece. She wore a sexy two-piece for the trip, and her new bump was visible as she strolled in the sand. Meanwhile, in July 2019, a pregnant Shay spent the heatwave cooling off on the beaches of Mexico. She posted new bikini photos on July 21, rocking a neon green look with a black mesh cover-up on top. Shay truly looked amazing — she makes pregnancy look so easy and glamorous! Trust me, I was just pregnant and it’s not easy!

Kate rocked her baby bump while relaxing at a California spa in 2018, before she gave birth to her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018. Tori Spelling showed off her bump way back in 2011. She has 5 kids, so she’s definitely used to having a bump! See more celebs showing off their bumps in bikinis by scrolling through the gallery above.