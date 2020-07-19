7 Pregnant Stars Showing Off Baby Bumps In Bikinis: Kate Hudson, Nikki Bella & More

Being pregnant is no reason to stop wearing a bikini! These expecting celeb moms have proven that baring your baby bump is totally in style.

Celebrity moms like Shay Mitchell, Nikki Bella, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson and many more have shown off their au-natural baby bumps in bikinis and lingerie over the years. These women have proven that you don’t have be afraid to show some skin while pregnant, and they all looked SO fierce doing it. Whether it’s at the beach or in an Instagram selfie, we rounded up some of the best pics of pregnant celebs in two-pieces.

Nikki actually wore a lingerie set to show off her baby bump in June 2020. The first-time-mom-to-be was just a month and a half away from her due date at the time, and her belly had REALLY popped. She posed from the side and took a mirror selfie, to show her full stomach, and fans raved over how incredible she looked. Nikki has really embraced her changing body during pregnancy — and we love to see it!

Meanwhile, Hilary showed off her fully pregnant stomach while hitting the beach in a sexy two-piece. She cradled her stomach while hanging out on the sand, and kept stylish by adding sunglasses to the ensemble. She also pulled her hair back into a top knot for a casually messy, beachy-look. Hilary is a mom of two and she looked absolutely amazing with her au-natural bump on full display for the beach rip.

Eva Longoria was just a few months along when she showed off her pregnant bikini body on the beach in Greece. She wore a sexy two-piece for the trip, and her new bump was visible as she strolled in the sand. Meanwhile, in July 2019, a pregnant Shay spent the heatwave cooling off on the beaches of Mexico. She posted new bikini photos on July 21, rocking a neon green look with a black mesh cover-up on top. Shay truly looked amazing — she makes pregnancy look so easy and glamorous! Trust me, I was just pregnant and it’s not easy!

Kate rocked her baby bump while relaxing at a California spa in 2018, before she gave birth to her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018. Tori Spelling showed off her bump way back in 2011. She has 5 kids, so she’s definitely used to having a bump! See more celebs showing off their bumps in bikinis by scrolling through the gallery above.