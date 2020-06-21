Nikki Bella Reveals Au Naturel Bump & Baby Boy Is ‘Getting So Big’ With 6 Weeks To Go

Pregnant Nikki Bella posted a bunch of visuals of her growing baby bump in quite the revealing ensemble!

Whoa mama! Nikki Bella, 36, only has six weeks to go before she and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, become first-time parents. The mother-to-be showed off just how far along she is in her pregnancy by sharing a snap/video combination of her massive bump in just a bra, underwear and gorgeous robe on Instagram on Saturday, June 20. “Hey everyone! Just giving you a little tummy update,” the clip began while she rubbed her belly. “Look at how big my boy is getting! How crazy right? Look at that. He is growing! I love it.”

“He’s been very, very active,” she continued. “Especially at night but, um, just so much throughout the day. I love it. He’s sleeping right now though.” Nikki then switched gears and brought up the very visible oil stains on the bottom of her bra. “And excuse the oil everywhere, I was just oiling up my belly so much. I do it about three times a day, very dedicated morning and night, and if I have time during the day I just fully oil up and all that.”

Nikki has no doubt been amazing to watch from a maternity style angle as her baby bump continues to grow. She, along with her twin sister Brie (who is also expecting) have been rocking some absolutely stunning outfits over the past couple of months.

They have been having a ton of fun with their wardrobe by constantly posting photos of them in either something super similar or different but still amazing to look at. They partook in a golf adventure earlier this month in Arizona where Nikki donned a curve-hugging black dress, sneakers and buret while Brie amped up the color factor in a gorgeous multi-colored number.

Nikki also added a little glam to her maternity fashion in a plunging lavender dress while at home with her professional dancer beau on Thursday, June 18.