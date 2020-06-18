Nikki Bella Puts 33-Week Baby Bump On Display In Plunging Lavender Dress — Pics & Video

Nikki Bella posted the sweetest clip, which showed off her baby bump as she joked around in the kitchen with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella is a vision in lavender! The mom-to-be shared a series of new clips and videos which put her 33-week baby bump on full display, with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev. The former WWE star took to Instagram on June 17 to share the update with her fans. “33 weeks tomorrow | selfies in my gourmet chef’s kitchen @theartemc lol,” she captioned the pic, which showed her wearing a stunning mauve frock.

In the first selfie, Nikki cradles her bump over her dress, which features a dramatic plunging neckline. Her gorgeous brown locks appeared more luscious and shiny than ever, as she swept her hair to one side of her face and ‘smized’ for the camera. The second pic looked very similar — however Artem was smiling in the background.

The final video in the carousel post gave fans a glimpse inside the Total Bellas star’s kitchen. “Artem cooks, I take selfies,” she quipped, adding, “So Brie said my dress looks like I’m wearing an apron … no it does not, it’s a cute little summer dress.” She then panned down to her baby bump before approaching her beau and asking his opinion.

“Yes,” Artem teased, joking that her dress looked like an apron. These two are seriously adorable! Just days before their latest cooking escapades, Nikki revealed the sex of her baby (a boy!) during the June 11 episode of Total Bellas. She threw a fiesta-themed gender reveal party to find out the news. Meanwhile, Nikki’s sister, Brie, who is also pregnant, opted to be surprised about the sex of her little one. Brie is due on July 27, while Nikki is expecting her bundle of joy on August 6.

Throughout their pregnancies, both Nikki and Brie have looked so maternity chic and recently stepped out for a low key day in Los Angeles — looking fab, as always.. Brie opted to wear an animal-print top over black leggings and shoes while Nikki was green with envy in her beautiful flowy dress that left a lot of room for her growing baby bump in the middle.