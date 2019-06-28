Shay Mitchell, 32, Announces Pregnancy With Incredible Topless Baby Bump Pic & Revealing Video

Congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell! The star announced that she is pregnant on June 28 via an incredibly personal Instagram photo & video.

It’s true: Shay Mitchell, 32 is pregnant! The Pretty Little Liars star announced the big news via a post shared to her official Instagram page on June 28. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she joked in the revealing post, where she flaunted her growing bump while completely topless.

She also shared the exciting news via a video shared to her YouTube page. “There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!!” she wrote in the video caption. “WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The video was incredibly personal from start to finish. “When you’re in the public eye, there are some things you want to keep a secret until you’re ready,” she can be heard saying in the beginning of the video. The video then shows her revealing the news to her friends and provides an eye-opening insight into her daily life, including the trials and tribulations of her pregnancy journey so far.

In another part of the eye-opening clip, she shed light on just how hard it has been for her to hide the news. “Months of hiding it’s been a really lonely journey. I Think pregnancy is awesome but it’s also really fucking lonely. This was so important to me, because this is what I did all the time before, I’ve been hiding it — doing a photoshoot. Now it’s about us and I would never want it to be like, I’m not confident of us. i’m extremely confident because I have my baby growing inside me,” she said. At one point the video pans to footage of Shay with her rumored boyfriend, Matte Babel during what appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot. For the past year, rumors have been floating around about Shay quietly dating television host and music journalist. Now, with the adorable new footage of them, it seems that the star may have confirmed that Matte is indeed the father of her baby.

The news comes after the star’s 2018 revelation that she had been pregnant but sadly miscarried. She stunned her followers by revealing that she had a miscarriage that year. Sharing a photo of a sonogram along with a broken heart emoji, the star wrote, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships.” She continued her message in a new post, writing, “We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.” She added, “Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

Congrats to Shay on her big news! We definitely did not see this one coming but we couldn’t be happier for the actress as she readies to welcome her first child.