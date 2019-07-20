Kate Hudson’s got her post baby body back and then some! She’s showing off her ripped abs in a red bikini after dropping 25 pounds through Weight Watchers.

It’s one thing to lose baby weight but it’s another to get ripped abs back after a pregnancy. Kate Hudson has managed to do that at age 40 after giving birth to daughter Rani Fujikawa on Oct. 2, 2018. Nine months later she’s got a bikini body to die for. Kate flaunted her figure in an Instagram photo wishing her stylist Sophie Lopez a Happy Birthday on July 17. Both ladies are indoors in bikinis holding cocktails and Kate’s red two piece shows off how toned and fit her body is, especially her killer abs. Kate loves pilates, dancing and hiking to stay fit and her diet and exercise has paid off.

In late November of 2018, Kate shared an IG photo in a bra top and leggings with her little extra baby weight and told fans that “MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25 lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can.” A month later Kate became a Weight Watchers — rebranded WW — ambassador. At the time she said that “It’s a community for people to understand their health better, holistically. It’s about, ‘Where do we go to practice mindfulness?…Where do we go when we fall off the wagon and we need to get up again? …WW is not a diet; it’s really a lifestyle.”

By April 2019 she was almost at her target weight, sharing an Instagram pic of her much slimmer body with fans and writing, “I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie… except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move… I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat 😳 I digress… “

She went on to thank the folks at her athleisure company Fabletics as well as the WW community, telling them “You keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else.”