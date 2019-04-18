Kate Hudson, 39, Shows Off Abs & Reveals She’s Almost At Her Goal Weight 6 Mos. After Giving Birth

You go, momma! Kate Hudson is snapping back after baby like a champ! The actress revealed that she’s close to her ‘goal weight’ in a new photo that shows off her toned abs! — Hey Kate, can we get that tummy workout, please?

Kate Hudson, 39, is one determined momma! The actress proudly revealed that she’s almost at her “goal weight” after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, in October. She’s already a mom to her boys, Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7. After welcoming her third child, Kate joined WW — formerly Weight Watchers — as an ambassador. And now, she’s starting to see the health program’s powerful impact on her body.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” Kate wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram, April 18, which detailed her weight loss journey thus far. “I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my [Weight Watchers] app, which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family, because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie… except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move… I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat, I digress.”

The actress admitted that this milestone is what helped encourage her to write “a huge gratitude post!” — “I feel so lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people,” she said. “To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!”

While Kate is no stranger to an active lifestyle and healthy habits, she confessed that everyone needs some help now and then. “Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” she wrote. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return,” she continued, noting that there’s still more work to be done. “Love, Kate. PS I ain’t done yet!”

Kate announced on December 17 that she had joined WW on Instagram. In a video post, she shared a recorded FaceTime video call with Oprah Winfrey, who gave her a personal welcome to the WW family. Oprah, who owns a stake in WW, serves as an adviser and board member. In the video, Oprah asked Kate why she wanted to get healthier. “My ‘why’ is really my kids and family and longevity,” Kate revealed. “It’s really about the holistic approach to wellness.” Oprah chimed in, “Absolutely. And fish tacos.”