Celebrity Moms Doing Yoga While Pregnant: Kate Hudson, Hilaria Baldwin & More

Some women who go through pregnancy might find it difficult to maintain a fitness regimen while they’re expecting their bundle of joy. Fortunately, a slew of celebs have found that prenatal yoga has definitely been beneficial to them! Even better, they showed the results of their hard work and some of their practices on social media.

A slew of celeb moms love to focus on their strengthening and mindfulness when practicing yoga. It’s an incredible form of exercise that not only benefits the participant physically, but also mentally — exactly what an expecting mom needs! Check out the list below to see women who have practiced yoga while pregnant.

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is a fitness aficionado! She’s always been so forthcoming about her pregnancies — every single one of them! — and loves to share some nuggets of knowledge when it comes to health and wellness. During her recent pregnancy with her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s fifth child, Hilaria shared a slew of yoga poses and exercises like the one above. “This was how I finished my workout last night. Five of each. Breathe through chair pose. Play with balance—have a sense of humor,” she captioned the clip.

Kate Hudson

Like Hilaria, Kate Hudson also loves to flex her muscles and build her strength with yoga. During her pregnancy with daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, Kate took to Instagram to share her International Yoga Day pose. “I loved my practice with my growing belly and connecting to her beautiful spirit,” an excerpt from the caption to her above post read.

Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario kept her pregnancy very quiet in 2018. But after welcoming her baby girl in October 2018, fans found that Troian loved doing moderate exercise — including yoga — while pregnant! In her above post, she practiced some strengthening and hid her growing belly from the gaze of the camera. “When the pups desperately wanna get in on the work out action,” she captioned the image.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen was definitely into prenatal yoga while she was expecting. The longtime yogie loves to share images from her practices, which she has kept up with for years! But as time has gone by, she’s even gotten her little ones into the practice! Just take a look at this adorable photo of Gisele and her little one from 2013! “Thank you auntie Fafi for capturing this special moment,” the image was captioned.