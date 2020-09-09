Gisele Opens Up About Struggling With Panic Attacks, Anxiety, & A ‘Vicious Cycle Of Worry’

Gisele Bündchen got very candid in her latest Instagram post, where she opened up about her mental health and how she ‘sought help’ for her ‘all-consuming’ anxiety and panic attacks.

Gisele Bündchen is using her wide-reaching platform to shed light on a topic that is so important. The stunning model and mother, 40, took to Instagram on September 9th and opened up about how she has been struggling with her mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gisele spoke from the heart, captioning a sweet photo that featured her cozying-up to her four-legged friend in complete peace and tranquility.

“From my own experience I learned that nothing is permanent,” Gisele began, starting on a hopeful note in her message to her over 16 million Instagram followers. “Sometimes a gentle reminder that the bad feelings will eventually go away can work like a beacon of hope,” she continued. Gisele then illustrated for her followers that “anxiety can feel all-consuming, and sometimes we need a supportive push to help break us out of our vicious cycle of worry.”

The model detailed how her “own panic attacks were difficult,” but instead of suffering in silence, Gisele made a brave decision and “sought help.” She continued her message, writing, “In moments like these, family, friends and specialists can help, and so can breathing and meditation tools. The most important thing is to move away from inertia and look for alternatives.”

In closing her moving statement, Gisele observed that “life is our greatest gift—and every day is worth it.” She also translated the message into Spanish, ensuring that all of her followers could read her reassuring words. Gisele’s message comes amid one of the most trying and stressful times in modern history.

The coronavirus’ impact on mental health has risen exponentially. 45% of adults admitted that the pandemic has affected their mental health, and 19% said it has had a “major impact,” according to a tracking poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in March, per The Washington Post. As the pandemic continues, and the fall season draws nearer, it’s so important that everyone feels they are empowered and have the resources to take care of their mental health, and fans are so glad Gisele opened up about her experience with her struggles and getting the help that she needed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, use these resources from Mental Health America for support.