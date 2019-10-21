‘PLL’s Troian Bellisario Finally Reveals Daughter’s Fairytale Name 1 Year After Giving Birth

So whimsical! One year after giving birth to her and Patrick J. Adams’ daughter, Troian Bellisario slyly dropped their little girl’s name to fans when she took to Instagram.

We suddenly have a need to watch a Disney classic — Troian Bellisario, 33, shared her little girl’s name during an Instagram story on Oct. 20 and it is so beautiful and perfect. While taking some video with her phone, Troian panned over a slew of Methodology jars before saying, “Trying to figure out which of these I’m gonna give to Aurora for dinner.” Though rumors had been swirling for some time that Aurora was the one-year-old’s name, the Instagram video marked the first time Troian confirmed it!

Troian shares Aurora with her husband and Suits alum, Patrick J. Adams, 38. The couple have been quite private since their daughter was born, but fans did get a peek of the sweet little girl while Troian was out and about in New York City on Aug. 13. The Pretty Little Liars actress looked so comfortable out with her little one, as she wore a black shirt with quarter sleeves and jeans and sunglasses while her precious baby girl, who had a pacifier in her mouth, wore a onesie and blue and white shoes. Though there were cameras and a lot of people around, Aurora didn’t seem at all phased by any commotion.

Though Patrick and Torian keep their personal life out of the spotlight, they were absolutely overjoyed when they had the opportunity to share the news of their daughter’s birth with their fans and followers. On Oct. 8, Patrick shared the sweetest photo of Aurora’s little hand grasping on to her mom’s finger, with Patrick’s hand resting around them both. “The world just got 8 lbs heavier,” he wrote in his sweet caption. “Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Maybe her first Disney movie will be Sleeping Beauty? After all, Princess Aurora is the main character. Regardless, it’s so exciting to get special glimpses of Troian and Patrick’s little family. Now, fans cannot wait to see sweet little Aurora grow up!