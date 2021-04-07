Get Ready For Summer With This Tan String Bikini That Looks Just Like Kendall Jenner’s

Summer is around the corner & if you’re looking for a new bikini to wear every day, look no further than this swimsuit that looks just like Kendall Jenner’s!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that spring is here and summer is on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about bathing suit season. One of the best bathing suits that never goes out of style is a solid-colored string bikini. Kendall Jenner just rocked the look when she posted photos of herself wearing a tan I.Am.Gia Bambi Bikini Top with the matching I.Am.Gia Bambi Bikini Bottom. Both pieces retail at $35 each. She accessorized her look with her go-to Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses and a pair of Boot Star Boots. While her bathing suit is sold out, you can get a similar bikini, the SHEKINI Tie Side Triangle Bikini Bathing Suit, for half the price.

Get the SHEKINI Tie Side Triangle Bikini Bathing Suit here for $22.95.

The SHEKINI bikini is available in a whopping 31 different colors and costs just $22.95 for the entire swimsuit. The top has removable pads and the bottoms have ties on the side that you can adjust to be tighter or looser. There’s a reason why the bikini has over 3,000 positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One happy customer gushed, “I’ve been looking for a white 2-piece swimsuit for a while and when I saw this listed for about $20 I had to give it a try. Soft material and the ruching on the back of the bottoms is flattering and gives me the sense that as it’s hugging my curves more it’s a more secure fit, especially when going in the water.”

Meanwhile, another satisfied shopper wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about this suit. It’s easily the softest (suede feeling almost) swimming suit I’ve ever purchased or owned. The bottoms are a little cheeky(I have junk), but I like them. After trying this on, I immediately ordered in another color. This is hands down the best “standard triangle” suit on amazon (going on vacation and I’ve ordered 10-15 and this suit/brand are the only ones I’m keeping). This will be bookmarked and my go-to from here on out. 5’7″ around 155-160LBS and ordered a M.”