Kate Hudson Slays In A Bikini While Double Fisting Wine On Greece Vacation — Pic

Kate Hudson looked like a total Grecian goddess in a new snap she shared to her Instagram account, featuring the star rocking a string bikini and holding a bottle of wine in each hand!

Kate Hudson proved in her latest post to Instagram that she is basically a whole summer mood. The beloved How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days alum, 42, took to the social media platform on June 17, where she posted a new photo from her family’s excursion to Greece. Kate looked like a total goddess in the pic, and positively glowed as the photo was snapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

In the picture, Kate wore a striped string bikini featuring pink and variations of brown and camel hues. She also wore an elegant swimsuit coverup with a long kimono cut that featured intricate gold detailing on the bottom hem. The actress also accessorized with a long necklace and a few rings on her fingers, along with a pair of sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes.

Kate toted a bag that was perfect for the beach, and her long blonde ‘do simply cascaded down her shoulders in perfect beach waves. The photo was totally candid, too, as the camera captured Kate mid-stride along the shoreline. But the best detail was what Kate had in both of her hands!

In each hand, Kate carried one bottle of wine, and it appeared that one of the bottles had definitely had a sip or two taken out of it. “Feels like summer,” Kate captioned the photo, adding a sunshine emoji and an emoji that stuck out its tongue while winking! Fans totally fawned over the photo and left a string of fire emojis in the comment sections along with plenty of compliments.

Kate loves to share moments from her life to her favorite social media accounts. In fact, the actress has posted a few swimsuit photos from time to time, along with snaps of her family, friends, and so much more. Now that summer has officially started, we cannot wait to see what Kate shares next!