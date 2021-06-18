Pics

Kate Hudson Hits The Beach In String Bikini With Mom Goldie Hawn On Family Vacation: See Pic

Skiathos, GREECE - Actress Kate Hudson shows off her washboard abs while out in Greece with her beau Danny Fujikawa and their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Kate, wearing a black two-piece bikini, jumps off a boat that docked right on the sandy beach of Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Fun in the sun in Greece: that’s the life Kate Hudson is living these days, and she’s looking damn good while doing it!

No, not just good! Great! Kate Hudson is currently living her best life on a family vacation in Greece that looks simply incredible. She’s spending her days at the beach, drinking wine, all while enjoying the company of those she loves most. On June 18, Kate and her husband Danny Fujikawa rounded up the family, with included their daughter Rani and her mother Goldie Hawn, for a little boating trip.

Kate chose a simple black, string bikini for the outing, clearly ready to enjoy a swim in the waters while out on the boat. Her mother, Goldie, thought along the same lines, wearing a one-piece bathing suit underneath a bright, floral coverup. The two worked together to unpack their supplies when they made it back to show. A hell of a day at sea, it would seem!

Kate has been vacationing in Europe for nearly a week, and has been documenting special moments on her Instagram. The day before the family boat trip, Kate slipped into another bikini to bring wine down to a sandy spot to sip and soak in the rays. We’re not sure how long they plan to stay overseas, but it sure looks like the family is making the most of the summer vacay.

But has always made sure that her family enjoys vacations. She’s almost always seen traveling with her mom and her man, Kurt Russell — whether it be to the beach or to the slopes of Aspen — and she loves being a mom to her 3 great kids:  son Ryder, 17, son Bingham, 9, and daughter, Rani, 2.

In fact, as the family all hunkered down in quarantine, Kate shared some intimate family photos of her kids, something she doesn’t normally do. She even shared one, very rare shot of all three of her little ones together, hanging out at home, the two youngest smiling lovingly at their big bro.

But whether it’s being cosy at home together or on a lavish beach getaway, one thing’s for sure: Kate’s a very lucky woman!