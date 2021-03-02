Kate Hudson Shares ‘Real Cute’ Pic Of Mom Goldie Hawn Kissing Her Man Of 38 Years Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s romance is unmatched! The longtime lovers enjoyed a PDA moment on February 28, while at Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson’s home — and she managed to capture it on camera!

Since 1983, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have shown us what true love looks like — and today, their relationship is thriving! On Sunday night, the couple headed to Kate Hudson‘s home to watch the Golden Globes, although it’s likely that they missed parts of the award show. Why, you ask? – Goldie, 75, and Kurt, 69, shared an intimate kiss, which was caught on camera by Kate.

“They real cute,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the sweet snap. Like us, fans, along with the famous family’s celebrity friends gushed over Goldie and Kurt in the comments. “They r the best,” Sharon Stone wrote. Rachel Zoe added, “Cannot handle this [sic] cutest couple ever.” Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer and Naomi Campbell both share red heart emojis in the comments.

Goldie and Kurt, who fell in love on the Warner Bros. lot while filming the 1984 picture Swing Shift, never married after 37 (and counting) together. In December, the couple opened up about why they don’t feel pressure to tie the knot.

“For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have,” Kurt told People. “I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, ‘Well I guess…’ ”

Goldie chimed in to correct Kurt, noting that the couple hasn’t reached the 40-year milestone in their relationship just yet. “It’s not about the marriage, it’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together,” she explained during the same interview. “And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling.”

Goldie and Kurt share one son together, Wyatt Russell, 34, who they raised along with Kate, 41, and her brother Oliver Hudson, 44, along with Kurt’s eldest son, Boston Russell, 41.