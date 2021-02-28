Golden Globes Winners 2021: Emma Corrin, Jason Sudeikis & More

The 2021 Golden Globes are happening, and that means so many stars will walk away as winners. See all the big winners from one of the biggest nights for TV and film.

Now that awards season is underway, life is starting to feel like normal again in Hollywood. The 2021 Golden Globes took place on Feb. 28 and made history as the first bi-coastal awards show. Tina Fey is hosting live from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Amy Poehler is hosting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presenters are on both coasts to name the winners. There are a number of incredible nominees, including Emma Corrin, Carey Mulligan, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Sudeikis, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TV and film still excelled in 2020.

HollywoodLife will be updating the winners throughout the night as they are announced. Stay tuned for the full list. The winners will be BOLDED below:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Performance by an Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

The 2021 Golden Globes are kicking off the awards season in a major way. The 2021 Grammys will air March 14, while the SAG Awards will air April 4. The Oscars are set to go down on April 25.