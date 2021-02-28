Golden Globes Winners 2021: Emma Corrin, Jason Sudeikis & More
The 2021 Golden Globes are happening, and that means so many stars will walk away as winners. See all the big winners from one of the biggest nights for TV and film.
Now that awards season is underway, life is starting to feel like normal again in Hollywood. The 2021 Golden Globes took place on Feb. 28 and made history as the first bi-coastal awards show. Tina Fey is hosting live from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Amy Poehler is hosting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Presenters are on both coasts to name the winners. There are a number of incredible nominees, including Emma Corrin, Carey Mulligan, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Sudeikis, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TV and film still excelled in 2020.
HollywoodLife will be updating the winners throughout the night as they are announced. Stay tuned for the full list. The winners will be BOLDED below:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Performance by an Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
The 2021 Golden Globes are kicking off the awards season in a major way. The 2021 Grammys will air March 14, while the SAG Awards will air April 4. The Oscars are set to go down on April 25.