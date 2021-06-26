Kate Hudson, 42, Shows Off Intense At-Home Workout After ‘Carrying 3 Babies’ — Watch

Kate Hudson gave fans a glimpse at her sweat session, which included hanging her feet in stirrups as she held herself in a plank position.

Kate Hudson, 42, is in the best shape of her life! The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress took to Instagram on Saturday, June 26 to share just how she’s achieved her incredible bikini body. In the videos, Kate showed off her intense at-home core workout, using stirrups hanging from her ceiling to hold her feet up as she demonstrated a plank position. In the next, she expertly displayed a crouch style exercise as she alternated kicking each leg out out and arm back (with precision, may we add).

“She’s starting to wake up!” Kate began the caption on the fitness post, tagging her trainer Brian Nguyen, who cheered her on in the background. “Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out,” she added, referencing her three children Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 35, and sons Bingham, 9, and Ryder, 17. “Time to balance that SH#! OUT!” she wrote, concluding the post.

Kate’s fit body was on full display during both workouts: in the first video, she wore an aqua colored sports bra and black bike shorts, keeping her hair back in a messy bun. She finished the fitness ensemble with a neon yellow pair of sneakers. In the next, she opted for a heather gray colored pair of shorts and light blue bra top, doing the exercise barefoot.

The Golden Globe winner slayed her bikini looks on a recent getaway to Greece with her kids along with parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell! She posted up a storm from the ritzy vacation, which included plenty of gorgeous scenery and beaches. Wearing a brown-and-nude block striped bikini, she hilariously held onto two chilled bottles of rosé wine as she strolled barefoot in the sand on June 17. “Feels like summer,” she wrote in her fitting caption. She added a summer-ready kimono to her look, straw bag and a pair of sunglasses.