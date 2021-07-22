See Pic

Kate Hudson, 42, Looks Incredibly Toned In A Bikini As She Plays With Daughter, 2, In Cute Photo

kate hudson and her daughter
karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Kate Hudson looks toned in a printed bikini as she resists a potato chip from daughter Rani after a workout. See the endearing photo.

Allow Kate Hudson’s daughter to make the case for potato chips after a workout. The Golden Globe winner, 42, shared a cute snapshot with little Rani, 2, on Instagram on Wednesday, July 21 that showed the duo on a couch after some exercise. While in a printed bikini that showed off her toned figure, Kate resisted a potato chip from her expressive daughter in the photo.

“Rani doesn’t quite understand my post workout routine yet,” the actress captioned the post. Her daughter, whom she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa, can be seen in a printed pink dress with ruffles, emoting an expressive reaction as she tries to feed her mom a chip.
The actress has been in Greece for the last month to film Knives Out 2 opposite Daniel Craig and more A-list additions to the film, including Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and Edward Norton. Kate even shared a selfie with Kathryn and both of their partners on Instagram at the end of June and gushed about their reunion. (The duo starred in the 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days together.)

“Reunited baby yeah!!!” Kate captioned the post. “If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie.”

Much of Kate’s family has also joined her on the trip. Along with Rani and partner Danny, Kate shared a selfie with her boyfriend and son Ryder, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — aboard a yacht on the scenic waters on Instagram last week. (Kate also shares one more son, Bingham Hawn, 10, with former partner Matt Bellamy.)

The Almost Famous actress shared a pic of her two boys on vacation earlier this month and captioned, “My guys.”

Related Gallery

Kate Hudson -- See Pics Of The Actress

New Orleans, LA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kate Hudson films scenes for 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon' at a New Orleans strip club. The film is described as a girl with unusual powers escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans. Kate is seen with many temporary tattoos for the scene. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018.
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018.

It looks like Kate’s famous mom Goldie Hawn joined in on the summer festivities in Greece, too. The famed actress shared an enthusiastic Instagram video from the Greek island of Skiathos in late June that showcased her silly dancing skills in the ocean.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop dancing 💃 in Skiathos, Greece 🇬🇷 ” she captioned. “Mamma Mia, what an island!!”