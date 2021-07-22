Kate Hudson, 42, Looks Incredibly Toned In A Bikini As She Plays With Daughter, 2, In Cute Photo
Kate Hudson looks toned in a printed bikini as she resists a potato chip from daughter Rani after a workout. See the endearing photo.
Allow Kate Hudson’s daughter to make the case for potato chips after a workout. The Golden Globe winner, 42, shared a cute snapshot with little Rani, 2, on Instagram on Wednesday, July 21 that showed the duo on a couch after some exercise. While in a printed bikini that showed off her toned figure, Kate resisted a potato chip from her expressive daughter in the photo.
“Reunited baby yeah!!!” Kate captioned the post. “If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie.”
Much of Kate’s family has also joined her on the trip. Along with Rani and partner Danny, Kate shared a selfie with her boyfriend and son Ryder, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — aboard a yacht on the scenic waters on Instagram last week. (Kate also shares one more son, Bingham Hawn, 10, with former partner Matt Bellamy.)
The Almost Famous actress shared a pic of her two boys on vacation earlier this month and captioned, “My guys.”
It looks like Kate’s famous mom Goldie Hawn joined in on the summer festivities in Greece, too. The famed actress shared an enthusiastic Instagram video from the Greek island of Skiathos in late June that showcased her silly dancing skills in the ocean.
“Can’t stop, won’t stop dancing 💃 in Skiathos, Greece 🇬🇷 ” she captioned. “Mamma Mia, what an island!!”