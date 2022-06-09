Blac Chyna Rocks Tie-Dye Halter One-Piece, Pink String Bikini, & More Swimsuit Looks From Her New Line: Photos

Blac Chyna is rocking some loud colors in eye-catching new swimsuit photos posted to her social media!

June 9, 2022 6:51PM EDT
Blac Chyna
Image Credit: MEGA

Blac Chyna isn’t toning anything down after losing her infamous $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family in May. The former Rob & Chyna star, 34, posted a pic of herself slaying in an incredible plunging, tie-dye halter one-piece swimsuit to Instagram on June 8. You can see the pics here. Proudly displaying her elaborate thigh and ankle tattoos and rocking hot pink pumps, Chyna looked confident and relaxed in the shot.

Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna (MEGA)

She followed that photo with a summer-ready series of swimsuit photos from her Blac Chyna Closet line, including a retro sailor-inspired two-piece suit, a bright-pink pattern string bikini with matching breezy coverup, and a stunning black and hot pink color block one-piece suit. Subsequent photos showed Chyna looking contemplative in a classy black bikini with jewel embellishments, a tropical floral print one-piece, and an incredible bondage-style strappy black one-piece, which she playfully paired with a pink wig.

The showstopping set of photos concluded with a black and white ruffled statement two-piece and another striking black one-piece suit, which Chyna modeled in a sitting position with strappy black stiletto heels. The photos prove again that the model has no problem looking good. Her legal, issues, however, seem to have no end in sight. After losing the defamation case, she vowed she would extend the legal drama by appealing.

In June, her ex, Rob Kardashian, then claimed that she was trying to back out of a deal drop a revenge porn lawsuit against him. A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May that Rob sincerely hoped she would let the appeal go for the sake of the former couple’s 5-year-old daughter Dream. 

“Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives,” the source said. “Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream.” They continued, saying that it was important to Rob that their daughter not feel “animosity” between her parents.

“Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents,” they explained. “It would be great if Rob and Chyna would be able to attend functions for their daughter together, such as birthdays and holidays.”

