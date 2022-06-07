Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna’s Backing Out Of Deal To Drop ‘Revenge Porn Lawsuit’

Rob Kardashian, 35, has filed court documents via his attorneys claiming that his ex and mother of his one child, Blac Chyna, 34, is walking back on her alleged deal to stop pursuing her “revenge-porn lawsuit” against him, per People. According to the court documents, first obtained by TMZ, the exes made a deal that Rob would help remove Chyna from an impending lawsuit against both of them free of charge if she dropped her lawsuit against Rob. According to both publications, Rob and Chyna are being sued by Chyna’s ex, Justin C. Jones, who goes by Pilot Jones, for allegedly outing him as gay, which resulted in him being harassed.

“With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice,” the documents read, per People. Rob said his ex agreed to the deal last month after her suit against him and the Kardashians was dropped, but has since “changed her mind.” The trial for her appeal is scheduled to begin on June 13.

In 2017, Chyna sued several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in a $100 defamation lawsuit because she believes they got her reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, canceled and purposefully smeared her reputation. The trial was very dramatic and included several claims of physical and mental abuse between the couple, such as a time when Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at Rob’s head. The verdict was reached on May 2 and the Kardashians were not seen as at-fault for the show’s cancellation and the jury decided they did not defame Chyna. The mother of two vowed to appeal.

Rob’s attorneys could not be reached by People or TMZ for a statement, but Chyna’s representative told People that Rob’s court documents break California law by bringing to the public eye “settlement discussions” that are meant to remain confidential. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing,” they noted. “When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob.”

While Rob and his reps have not commented on the matter, it’s clear Rob wants the original lawsuit behind him. In fact, a source close to Rob previously confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was elated by the jury’s ruling and was happy to move past the drama. “Rob just wants to move on with his life and continue being an amazing father to Dream,” they noted. Only time will tell if the saga continues or ends for good.