Dream Kardashian, 3, Rocks Dad Rob’s Hat & Takes Adorable Close-Up Selfie Of Herself On His Phone

Dream Kardashian is clearly a daddy’s girl! Rob Kardashian posted the cutest selfie that Dream took with his phone while trying on one of his beloved hats.

When Dream Kardashian gets a hold of Rob Kardashian’s phone, she’s always taking photos. The 3-year-old took a close-up selfie of herself on her daddy’s phone while wearing one of his blue hats. Rob, 33, found the photo while scrolling through his phone and couldn’t help but share the adorable selfie of his daughter.

“Loving seeing these selfies my baby takes of herself in my hats lol,” Rob captioned the Instagram photo posted on Sept. 8. Like father, like daughter! Rob loves wearing hats, so it’s not a total surprise that his daughter would love wearing them too. Fans flooded Rob’s comments section with notes about how “beautiful” Dream is. One fan even wrote that Dream is “daddy’s twin!”

This isn’t the first time Dream has taken photos with her dad’s phone. Rob caught his daughter taking a photo of her new Jordan sneakers with his phone on Aug. 27. “She so smart and funny. I’m crying that’s a fire pic tho,” he captioned the Instagram photo. He also posted another similar photo of Dream and wrote, “My baby loves her new Js.”

Rob posted his latest adorable photo of Dream just hours after the KarJenner family announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending after 20 seasons. Kim Kardashian, 39, initially posted the news, with other members of the family following later on.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family shared on social media. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” The announcement was signed by Kim, Rob, Khloe Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Kendall Jenner, 24, Kylie Jenner, 23, Kris Jenner, 64, and Scott Disick, 37. The new season will premiere Sept. 17, and the final season will air in 2021.