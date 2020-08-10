Blac Chyna Rocks Head-To-Tie White Outfit & Platinum Blonde Hair & 17 More Celebs In Matching 2-Piece Sets

Blac Chyna opted for a monochromatic look when she was out in LA on Aug. 9 rocking a head-to-toe white workout outfit with matching platinum blonde hair!

Blac Chyna, 32, tried out this season’s hottest trend – matching workout sets – when she looked fabulous in a skintight white ensemble in LA on August 9. She showed off her curvy figure in a sleeveless white crop top that had an extremely plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. Blac paired the top with the matching high-waisted leggings which highlighted her toned abs and legs. She topped her look off with a long white wig that was done down in effortless beach waves and accessorized with a simple plain white baseball cap and hi-top white sneakers.

If there’s one trend Blac is loving this summer it is without a doubt matching sets. The reality star opted to wear a coordinated look when she was out in Malibu on July 16. She looked super cozy and stylish in a head-to-toe white tracksuit. She rocked a zip-up turtleneck sweatshirt with snakeskin stripes down the arms and styled it with a pair of matching baggy sweatpants, which also had stripes down the sides of the legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of socks and oversized white slip-on slide sandals, a white beanie hat, massive pink sunglasses, and a blue Louis Vuitton purse.

Blac isn’t the only star embracing the trend this season, in fact, tons of celebs have been rocking the look during quarantine. Jennifer Lopez, 52, knocked out two trends at once when she was out in NYC on August 9 wearing a matching tie-dye sweatsuit. She threw on a bright colored Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Hoodie with the matching Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Joggers and accessorized with a pair of For Art’s Sake Alien Rose Sunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

