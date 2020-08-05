Stars Wearing Crop Tops While Working Out: Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, & More

We’ve been loving Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs rocking the crop top trend to their workouts lately.

If there’s any style that’s perfect for summer workouts, it’s the crop top. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, 51, Kylie Jenner, 21, and more have shown that working out in a crop top is the perfect way to style your gym session. Whether they were photographed entering or leaving a workout session or shared pics of their workout outfits on social media, there’s been plenty of gorgeous sights to see these past few months! We’re taking a look at some of our favorite crop top workout looks from the stars right here!

One of Jennifer’s most recent crop top workout looks came in a pic she posted just after her birthday on July 25, which can be seen below. The singer showed off a black crop top and matching black leggings as she snapped a selfie in a mirror and looked flawless. “Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness! ✨💪❤️,” she wrote in the caption for the pic.

Kylie is another awesome starlet who recently showed off a crop top while working out. The makeup mogul took in a game of tennis to get her exercise and wore a black short-sleeved crop top and matching pants in some pics she posted to Instagram in May, which can be seen below. She also had her light hair down and parted in the middle, proving she can still have a good hair day while playing sports.

Another pretty celeb who recently wore a crop top during a workout is Vanessa Hudgens, 31. She flaunted the look, which included a loose black T-shirt crop top and black shorts, during a visit to a gym during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also wore a black patterned face mask to stay safe and green socks and black sneakers.

Be sure to check out Vanessa’s look and more from our favorite crop top-wearing celebs during workouts in the gallery above! There’s no shortage of inspiration for staying fit here and we’re incredibly grateful for it!